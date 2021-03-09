Oscar Delp: Georgia’s No. 1 TE target is now also a roommate target for Gunner Stockton

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry offers an update on the recruiting timeline of 2022 priority TE target Oscar Delp of West Forsyth High School in Georgia. Gunner Stockton has a way with words. It might necessitate half a can of WD-40 sometimes to get him to really open up.

Yet when he does, the outlook of a cattle farming Northeast Georgia country boy just comes out. He sees things from a different perspective. The topic this time was Oscar Delp. When asked about the nation’s No. 1 TE prospect (247Sports Composite) for 2022, Stockton didn’t lock onto the obvious. The frame? No. Hands? Nope. The routes like a receiver? Nada. The way Delp finds an uncommon gear for a near 6-foot-5 TE to go beyond the second level? Stockton knows that, but no. Those two are first-year teammates on the well-regarded Hustle, Inc. 7-on-7 squad. Does the Georgia commit think Delp could do damage in Athens? Sure. That’s just not the main thing right now.

“I’d really like to play with him,” Stockton said. “But I’m really trying to get a roommate, too. Oscar would be a good one.” Those two roomed together for the first 7-on-7 road trip of the season. The squad fared very well in the annual Myrtle Beach kickoff tournament. Delp said it went well. He even described the 5-star QB as the neat and tidy one. What was that time like for Stockton? “Really just getting to know him besides the fact he is a really good football player,” Stockton said.

Delp is skilled enough to do a lot… including potentially joining 2021 signee Brock Bowers as the breaker of chains around the TE position at UGA. “It was awesome,” Delp said of rooming with Stockon. “The last tournament was our first tournament rooming together. Our first tournament. Our first tournament together. It was really cool. We were just hanging out. It was like we’ve known each other for two years already the first time we really started hanging out. It was awesome.” Delp already has his own view of Stockton. “He’s funny,” Delp said. “He’s cool, but he’s really humble. That’s one thing I got of it. He’s all-around a great kid and a great person.” The 7-on-7 circuit has shown him the real side of Georgia’s prized 5-star QB for this class. “The one thing I’ve noticed about Gunner is if he makes a little mistake or throws a pick or something he completely forgets about it the next play and plays like it never even happened,” Delp said. “That’s one thing a lot of players struggle with but he doesn’t even let anything get in his head. He just moves on and moves right on from it. It is really cool to see.”

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Oscar Delp: What his recruiting looks like now Delp is an excellent communicator. He’s candid and unlike most big brothers, he is comfortable enough in his own skin to crown his youngest sibling as the best athlete in the family. That’s saying quite a lot. That’s another thing to add to the list which stands out about Delp. Not just his deft skills in lacrosse. He shared a few insights of the moment regarding his recruiting and where it currently stands. Delp is still waiting on “normal.” That is for in-person visits to move forward. That’s been the charted course for some time and he’s not deviating from it.

His fact-finding will be: “Who is going to use me the best and how they are going to use me,” he said. “Who actually throws the ball to their tight ends? What is the history their offense has with tight ends? I will be getting in-depth with their rosters and seeing how I fit in and where I fit best. How many guys do they have at tight end? When are they graduating and just all that stuff?”

He’d like to get five visits in at the five schools he really likes. From there, he feels he will be able to take what he’s learned through the long Zoom recruiting cycle and project the best fits from there.

“I’d rather get it over probably at the beginning of my senior year,” Delp said. “During the season. But I will take as long as I have to. I want to be able to go to some games. To use my officials on game days so I will really be able to get a feel of the atmospheres of all these stadiums. I feel I will be able to do that at the beginning of the college season and hopefully then get a decision out of the way.”

He still plans to be an early enrollee, but said he has taken a step back from all of the Zoom recruiting at this time. “If I have any questions about an offense or something, then I will text coach and get on a quick Zoom and they will show me everything.”

