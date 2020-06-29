Payton Kirkland: 6-foot-7 sophomore OT gushes about ‘dream school’ UGA offer

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details a very impressive sophomore prospect and his keen interest in the University of Georgia. Payton Kirkland lives in Florida but has dreamed about being a Bulldog. Payton Kirkland is a class of 2023 football prospect from Florida who recently picked up an offer from Georgia. His story and pronounced interest in UGA says two things: It seems like the players just keep getting bigger and bigger. Kirkland is already 6 feet, 7 inches and 315 pounds. He is already in a size-17 shoe.

Georgia’s recruiting footprint also keeps getting bigger and wider. Kirkland grew up in Chicago, now lives in Orlando and definitely feels UGA is a “dream school” in every sense of the term.

“I just got a big smile on my face when I was offered by Georgia,” he told DawgNation. “I was like ‘Really’ with that because I was blown away. That’s my dream school.” He took a visit to UGA for a game when he was in the eighth grade. “I’ve been to the campus at Georgia once before and I just fell in love with it. It was love at first sight mentality. Everyone just has that ‘Dawg’ mentality at Georgia.”

Kirkland actually attended that game with now-Georgia freshman Jalen Carter. “I went as a recruit with Jalen Carter,” Kirkland said. “It was really just being friends with him. Our moms were friends first and then he and I have been cool from then on.” Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee extended the offer. “He said I had a full-ride scholarship to the University of Georgia and I’ve been smiling ever since I said that,” Kirkland said. “I’m still smiling now saying all of this as we speak.” The sophomore at Dr. Phillips High in Orlando put Andrew Thomas on that offer tweet for a reason. He sees Thomas as a prime example of what a career at UGA could mean to him. Thomas just went No. 4 overall as the highest offensive lineman selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.