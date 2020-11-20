Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry updates the weekend visit plans for a pair of major recruiting targets for UGA in the 2021 class. That’s All-American DB Terrion Arnold and All-American LB Xavian Sorey, Jr.

The last time Terrion Arnold visited Athens, he had a very good time. He also took in some fishing with a crew of other potential recruits with NFL first-round draft pick aspirations prior to the season.

IMG Academy senior Xavian Sorey, Jr. was also in town that week.

The last game Arnold checked out was for the Missouri game last fall. He was basically the only All-American type prospect there for that game.

Arnold, who ranks as the No. 1 top remaining 2021 recruiting target for DawgNation on the weekly “Before the Hedges” show. Sorey slots in at No. 4 on that same list.

Arnold and Sorey are going to have a new game to compare their Georgia football experiences to after this weekend. DawgNation has learned that both Arnold and Sorey will be in Athens this weekend.

It could prove to be a very important trip. Arnold told DawgNation that he will also have his family with him for the trip. He will meet up with Sorey in Athens for the weekend.

Those two will have to be on their own this weekend. The NCAA is not allowing any on-campus recruiting or interaction between prospective student-athletes and their potential coaching staffs until at least April 15, 2021.

It means that prospects, should they attend the game, will have to do so by purchasing a ticket. They will not be able to have any face-to-face interaction with the Georgia staff while on campus. However, they are permitted to link up and interact with other potential recruits or commitments in the 2021 Georgia class.

247Sports recently updated their prospect rankings for the 2021 class. They rightfully moved Arnold up to the No. 1 safety slot for the class.

DawgNation feels that Arnold is one of the most impressive defensive backs, if not the most, that Georgia has recruited in the Kirby Smart era. The All-American Bowl selection is capable of playing any position in the secondary and performing at a very high level.

Check out his senior highlights up to this point. It is an impressive showcase of his all-around play on both sides of the ball. He’s physical and explosive with a high level of ball skills, too.

DawgNation traveled down to Tallahassee to check out Arnold this fall and it was a brilliant all-around game.His Pope John Paul II Panthers only went 27 players deep against 7A Chiles.

That playing rotation included about 15-16 freshmen. The Panthers start about 10 to 11 of those ninth-graders on Friday nights.

Arnold delivered with 10 tackles, 2 interceptions, 64 receiving yards, 4 TD-saving tackles, a pair of 2-point conversion catches and a walk-off Pick-6 as time expired to finish off the game.

Xavian Sorey: Another big All-American in town

Sorey, an ILB/OLB prospect, is very long and athletic. He has spent his senior season at IMG Academy. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior ranks as the nation’s No. 4 OLB and No. 69 overall recruit for 2021 on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He projects to be ILB in college in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia should be seen as a major contender high on the list for both prospects, along with a couple of other SEC heavyweights like Alabama and Florida.

Those two are from the same region in Florida. They have a lot of similarities and common interests. The All-American duo has expressed a repeated clear interest to play together in college.

Check out a recent DawgNation conversation with Arnold below.

