Quintin Somerville: A decision delay and how a top 70 recruit tackles COVID-19 quarantine

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry offers the latest update on 4-star pass rusher Quintin Somerville from Saguaro High School out in Arizona. Quintin Somerville had a plan. The move was to honor a very special lady in his life and wrap up his college recruiting journey well in advance of his senior season. That’s not happening anymore. COVID-19 has turned the tables on that. It sacked that plan. That’s usually what Somerville does.

He will no longer be making his college commitment on June 20. That was the day he teed up to celebrate his mother’s birthday. “That’s definitely a casualty,” he said. “I don’t think that I can even take one visit before that date. We are kind of pushing that back, but I know that day will be special for my mom no matter what.” Somerville had it lined up that he needed about three months of research over the spring to be prepared to make his college decision. When all our lives return back to normal and the colleges open back up for recruiting visits, he estimates that he needs about two or three months to still get that research in.

“I’m not sure about anything anymore,” Somerville said. “Everything is up in smoke right now. We’re trying to get it done before the season. If it has to be pushed back like to August or September, then committing then would be best. But I’m not sure when that will happen.” Michigan is scheduled to receive his first visit when things open back up again. “The only one I have like planned 100 percent is the University of Michigan,” he said. “We kind of have a date set way out but they are not sure either. They are trying to map it out there and a lot of these other schools just have absolutely no idea what is going on.”