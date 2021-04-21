Raymond Cottrell: Georgia is in a great spot with Top 70 overall WR prospect

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry offers a good first read on elite WR prospect Raymond Cottrell, his story and the strong ties he already has to UGA. There are those recruiting stories that simply serve to document how an elite recruit feels about the Bulldogs. What that young man has to say bodes well in the pursuit of that specific prospect.

There are other times where what a recruit has to say speaks to a broader view of the program in general. The Intel on Florida 2023 receiver Raymond Cottrell checks both of those boxes, including how the most recent home game greatly helped Georgia’s chances. The Milton High resident traveled 360-odd miles to Athens for G-Day. He’s also been to see both LSU and FSU recently. Cottrell’s thoughts coming in and out of G-Day will add fuel to the notion that a long-standing narrative about Georgia football might be a thing of the past. “They like to throw the ball,” Cottrell said before the game. “Kirby Smart really knows what he is doing. He always put his team in the right position every time. I just had to see it for myself.”

What was his big takeaway from the trip? “That UGA is close to winning it all and I can definitely see me being a part of it,” he said. He got to see Todd Monken’s offense guided by top-shelf quarterbacks JT Daniels, Carson Beck, Stetson Bennett IV and Brock Vandagriff. “I can see myself being a part of it because they throw a lot and that black and red is a nice color and the way their coaches develop their players,” he told DawgNation this week. “You can definitely see it.” That somehow all just hits different coming from a 6-foot-3 receiver who currently ranks as the nation’s No. 12 prospect at his position and the No. 69 overall recruit for the 2023 class. What year is this again? Is the Georgia offensive reputation going full butterfly out of a pandemic cocoon?

Cottrell said he already feels like a priority to the Bulldogs. “They are recruiting me pretty hard and I love that they’re showing love,” he said. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. The recruitment of Raymond Cottrell so far Cottrell’s scouting profile indicates the type of prospect that has been going more often to the Alabamas, Clemsons, LSUs and Ohio States of the college football world. Since Kirby Smart became the Georgia coach in December of 2015, those four programs have signed 37 wide receiver recruits with a top 100 overall national ranking like Cottrell. That’s an average of 9.25 players matching that metric per program among that quartet.

In contrast, Georgia has signed just six receivers which rated among the nation’s top 100 overall prospects in that span. That’s even with five of those six recruits coming in the 2019 and 2020 cycles. Consider it an indicator. That national recruit who fancies himself in a modern vertical passing attack is now beginning to like what the Bulldogs have to offer in that regard. I’m a physical twitchy receiver,” Cottrell said. “I can get out of my breaks like a little guy. I’m quick off the ball.” “What’s most important to me at wide receiver is that you have to have strong hands and you have to dominate at all times whether you are getting the ball or not. Also, great wide receivers are not selfish and what I mean by that is great wide receivers block when they don’t get the ball. Either way, you gotta have a dog mentality at everything, including blocking.” If there’s a better definition for what Georgia now needs to sign in every recruiting cycle, this reporter would love to see it. Cortez Hankton has already connected with Cottrell.

UGA News