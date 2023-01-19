Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep here is meant to honor the life of Georgia alum and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. She loved the University of Georgia and got to show it every day at work.
==========================================
Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia.
The second of those would be LeCroy. LeCroy, 24, grew up in Toccoa and wound up graduating with two degrees from the University of Georgia.
The AJC published an article this week on LeCroy that described her in vivid detail, including sharing a quote attributed to Kirby Smart stating that the Bulldogs needed “five of her” in helping build relationships between the Georgia brand with players and families.
That wasn’t going to be possible. There was only one Lecroy.
Her many roles have been described in vivid detail by so many over the last few days. The stories all make it seem as if she was like one of those old-school Walmart greeters for Georgia football.
When the doors were open, she was there. Helping everyone feel welcome.
Smart, the master recruiter of this era of college football, will likely never find one more thankful or more qualified for that job.
“She was NEVER not smiling,” UGA parent Mary Delp said. “She ALWAYS went out of her way to say hello and call us by name. She always greeted us with a smile and a hug and made us genuinely feel like we are part of the Dawg Family. She - along with every Dawg recruiter on the staff - was special.”
“Those recruiters have a special bond and connection with each other, all of the players and the player families. They are a special group. I love them all. My heart is broken for them, the team and Chandler’s family.”
Jackson Collier, a member of the Georgia creative team, shared what he was feeling. UGA creative and UGA recruiting work hand in hand on so many tasks for the football program.