Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’

Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia.

The second of those would be LeCroy. LeCroy, 24, grew up in Toccoa and wound up graduating with two degrees from the University of Georgia. The AJC published an article this week on LeCroy that described her in vivid detail, including sharing a quote attributed to Kirby Smart stating that the Bulldogs needed “five of her” in helping build relationships between the Georgia brand with players and families. That wasn’t going to be possible. There was only one Lecroy.