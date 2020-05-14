Smael Mondon: Decrypting that recent tweet from the 5-star UGA target
Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details a narrowing of the recruiting timeline for 5-star ILB target Smael Mondon Jr. of Paulding County High School in Northwest Georgia.
Smael Mondon Jr. sent out this tweet on May 11.
Mondon is one of the top players on the Georgia recruiting board for the 2021 cycle. The rising senior at Paulding County High School ranks as the nation’s No. 2 OLB and No. 27 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings
His tweet was, let’s just say, open to interpretation.
Mondon had previously sketched out a plan to commit late in his senior season. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder had some noble reasons. But everybody had a plan for their recruiting journey. That was until a pandemic hit America square in the mouth.
Did that mean he’d commit on June 20? Was it a top school release? Did it mean a commitment in the month of June? Was it just a way to show off that cool logo? Did that mean something else entirely? Trending pop culture reference?
Paulding County coach Van Spence shared the breakdown of what that means.
“It is not June 20th,” Spence said. “It is June blank of 2020. He’s basically saying he’s going to be open [to commit] in June. If he’s not feeling it June 1 through June 28th then he could commit on June 29th. He’s just leaving a day open in the month of June. That’s basically what he is saying.”
It is a to-be-determined day that feels right for Mondon in June.
“He’s open for the month of June. I think he’s close, but I personally told him to stay with the plan you had. Trust yourself. That’s who you are as a person. The one thing I do not want to see is him commit, then de-commit and commit again because he was hasty with his decision. That’s not what he’s about. That’s not what Paulding County football is about and it is not what I am about with one of our kids.”
Smael Mondon Jr: Looks like a top 4 has been cast
Auburn. Georgia. LSU. Tennessee.
According to the best of Spence’s knowledge, that’s the top 4 for Mondon. That’s what Spence has been told.
“He’s told me that he’s been having a lot of conversations with college coaches of late,” Spence said. “Which is clearly legal right now with the NCAA and with three of the schools in his final 4, he’s been to numerous times. He says that he is going to keep talking and keep looking and looking and hopefully then eventually by June some of this stuff will be lifted. That was his thought process.”
Unfortunately, the NCAA came down with a ruling last night that will extend the recruiting dead period to June 30.