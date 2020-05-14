Smael Mondon: Decrypting that recent tweet from the 5-star UGA target

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details a narrowing of the recruiting timeline for 5-star ILB target Smael Mondon Jr. of Paulding County High School in Northwest Georgia. Smael Mondon Jr. sent out this tweet on May 11. Mondon is one of the top players on the Georgia recruiting board for the 2021 cycle. The rising senior at Paulding County High School ranks as the nation’s No. 2 OLB and No. 27 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings

His tweet was, let’s just say, open to interpretation. Mondon had previously sketched out a plan to commit late in his senior season. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder had some noble reasons. But everybody had a plan for their recruiting journey. That was until a pandemic hit America square in the mouth. Did that mean he’d commit on June 20? Was it a top school release? Did it mean a commitment in the month of June? Was it just a way to show off that cool logo? Did that mean something else entirely? Trending pop culture reference?

Paulding County coach Van Spence shared the breakdown of what that means. “It is not June 20th,” Spence said. “It is June blank of 2020. He’s basically saying he’s going to be open [to commit] in June. If he’s not feeling it June 1 through June 28th then he could commit on June 29th. He’s just leaving a day open in the month of June. That’s basically what he is saying.” It is a to-be-determined day that feels right for Mondon in June.