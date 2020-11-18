BREAKING: 5-star LB Smael Mondon Jr. makes his college decision

DALLAS — Smael Mondon’s locker told dropped a big hint long before his public commitment ever did. A recent visit to his locker revealed not one, not two, but three edits of him in a No. 4 Georgia uniform. Follow the visits? That’s not possible in a pandemic recruiting cycle. What about following what is pinned up in his locker?

It made sense for Mondon and Georgia on Wednesday morning. The nation’s No. 2 OLB and No. 27 overall recruit (247Sports Composite) committed to UGA over Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee on a live Fox 5 “Good Morning Atlanta” broadcast from the Dave Hardin Stadium at Paulding County High School. Why was it Georgia? “I can’t really say like one thing ultimately made up my mind,” Mondon said. “It was kind of like a mixture of a couple of things.” He broke down his criteria of how the Bulldogs won out here. “Relationship with coaches,” Mondon Jr. said. “How I am going to be used. The depth chart. Like the ‘fit’ to the school and just all of that added up.” Mondon said he came to the decision “a couple of months ago” with his process.

“I already had an idea with them as my school,” he said. “If they were not my number one, they were always in my top two for a long time.” How will he be used? Mondon said every school that recruited him keyed on his versatility. “Playing inside but being a three-down linebacker,” he said. “Being able to play the run and the pass. Pass rush. Pass coverage. Just different stuff.” He discussed what his recruiting process was built around. “Just not to rush through it,” he said. “Don’t rush to commit anywhere. Just take your time. The right school for you will end up being there for you the whole time. Don’t rush the decision. Don’t worry about it too much. Just let it happen.” When he let those recruiters know, he said the team was happy.

“They were talking about everything they promised in my recruitment and how they talked about they were going to develop me,” he said. ‘They were just talking about that.” Mondon told DawgNation this week he will enroll early in January. He said he expects to be just about recovered from cleanup surgery on his knee (meniscus) that ended his senior season after three games. Check out his junior tape below. Smael Mondon Jr: What this means for the Georgia class Here’s an interesting stat for the Kirby Smart era in Athens. Mondon becomes the 42nd commitment or signee with a 5-star ranking from any service to at least commit to playing for Smart since he became head coach in December of 2015. That figure will include three future decommitments and a couple of transfer portal 5-star signees.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound LB rates as an OLB but will project to play ILB for Glenn Schumann in Athens. He becomes the third pledge in the 2021 Georgia class with a 5-star rating and the 19th overall commitment for this cycle. Mondon’s public decision on Wednesday was enough to push Georgia past Clemson in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. The Bulldogs are now fifth nationally with a score of 282.83. That places the Bulldogs within striking distance of Oregon’s 23 commits and current 285.10 tally on the composite. Alabama, Ohio State and LSU are the nation’s first, second and third place programs in those rankings. Mondon chose the occasion to honor his 87-year-old grandmother. It is impressive to see how Mondon chose to use his moment, even as so many have been taken from him this year, to honor his 87-year-old grandmother in West Africa. “It was my mom’s idea,” Smael Mondon Jr. said. “I was trying to find out and pick a day to make my commitment and she said let’s just do it on this day. That’s what we went with.”

UGA News