Terrion Arnold: Checking in with the 5-star on the morning of his National Signing Day decision

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details a wide-ranging conversation with Terrion Arnold on the morning of his National Signing Day decision. Terrion Arnold got to school early this morning. It was set to be a big day, but probably the longest school day of his life in his 17 years.

He arrived early at John Paul II Catholic School in Tallahassee, Fla., and then used his blistering closing speed to hop in the car and get out of dodge. “There were already reporters there,” Arnold told DawgNation. “They were talking to my head coach. I had to go ahead and get up out of there.” The newly-minted 5-star safety (247Sports) is set to announce his college commitment live at 4 p.m. on ESPN today as part of National Signing Day. He’s the only realistic 2021 target left on the board for the Bulldogs. Georgia signed 20 prospects during the early period back in December and enrolled 16 of them in January. The real traditional National Signing Day juice is all left up to Arnold. Alabama, Florida and Georgia are the three finalists here. It seems to be a given it is a two-team race between Alabama and Georgia. There is a scattering of opinions and predictions out there about where he will go. Most of those are trending Alabama. He said several interesting things in a wide-ranging interview with DawgNation. Since it is National Signing Day, we know everyone craves the short-attention-span theatre today. Arnold was gracious, as he has been throughout his recruitment, to share a little time for a decision preview story.

Arnold has those three plugged-in guys at Georgia. What about in Tuscaloosa? “I’ve been talking to [Alabama safeties coach] coach [Charles] Kelly and [outside linebackers] coach Sal [Sunseri] and personally like Nick Saban. Nick Saban doesn’t give anybody personal contact but I’ve got personal contact with him, too. I’ve been personally talking to him and he’s been personally taken up my recruitment, too.” “As far as player-wise, it is [4-star LB signee] Kendrick Blackshire but he’s not there yet. But it is him and definitely “Kool-Aid” [5-star CB early enrollee Ga’Quincy McKinstry] and [5-star WR early enrolled] Jacorey Brooks.” Georgia got Arnold on the phone with Addae quickly. He put a lot of sugar on his words as he relayed that conversation. “The first day he got the job,” Arnold said. “I was the first [recruit] he ever spoke to and that dude’s voice is DEEP.” He needed about two seconds to get through that “DEEP” part of that quote.

“He’s a family-oriented guy,” Arnold said. “Do your track record and research on him. He puts the best of the best out there to play for him. He has a track record like nobody else. So he’s doing his job. He’s very purposeful when it comes to doing his job. Man, he’s a great guy. I like him.” Addae shared an open-ended evaluation with Arnold. “He said ‘Honestly Terrion you can play any position you want to play’ and he said ‘I haven’t seen a tape like yours’ and he talked about my speed a lot.” Arnold said Addae noticed his speed on tape. He wondered when was the last time he ran a 40. Arnold told him it was like two years ago when he was still 15 years old. “He said ‘People just go off instinct of how fast you move but I don’t think people realize how fast you are,” Arnold said. “He was like ‘you’re one of those guys and I know it when I see players that you are going to be up in that 4.2 range’ and just for him to give me credit and for him to share my film breakdown and go over it like that with me was a blessing.” “He is a high-character guy and for that to be the first time I met him, I automatically had mad respect for him. For real.”

