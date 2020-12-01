Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry shares a few thoughts regarding the top 5 drop for All-American priority DB target Terrion Arnold.

Terrion Arnold told DawgNation back in late October that he was going all the way. It could have referred to the play he was going to make if he got his hands on an interception.

He did wind up with a Pick-6 in the game that DawgNation covered this fall, but it was always likely referring to his commitment date.

The do-it-all-defender tweeted out as much on Tuesday.

Arnold made it clear that he will sign and decide on Feb. 3. He also certified that as official this afternoon with the release of his top five schools.

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

LSU

Texas A&M

That’s not just his top five, but his final five schools. He’ll decide on the first day of the traditional National Signing Day.

Arnold is not sure if he will be able to visit any schools for games this weekend as of yet.

The John Paul II Catholic (Tallahassee, Fla.) senior told DawgNation he had hoped to make it to Athens for the Mississippi State game last month but was not able to make it after all. He had hoped to make the trip to Tuscaloosa this past weekend for “The Iron Bowl” but was also unable to attend that game.

Arnold is a special DB talent. Perhaps as talented and all-around skilled as any that Georgia has recruited and sought to sign during the Kirby Smart era.

When Amarius Mims chose the Bulldogs back in early October, his name rose to the No. 1 spot on DawgNation’s weekly “Before the Hedges” top targets listing of the most wanted prospects for the Bulldogs in the 2021 cycle.

It hasn’t gone anywhere. It is not going to go anywhere until Feb. 3. That’s how impressive Arnold projects to playing any of the five core positions in the UGA secondary.

There are other higher-rated targets, such as 5-stars Korey Foreman and Maason Smith, that the Bulldogs are heavily pursuing. But there’s a blend of a vital need for Georgia with Arnold in terms of the amount of talent necessary to replenish its secondary after this season.

Newton High’s Nyland Green is a higher-rated DB, but he’s looking to just play cornerback at the next level. Arnold could quickly be an impact player at any of the positions in the secondary in the SEC.

According to Arnold, the All-American DB said Kirby Smart told him that he has the skills to win a Jim Thorpe Award during college. He also felt he could be used in so many ways that he would wind up sitting in the Downtown Athletic Club one day as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

247Sports recently upgraded Arnold to its No. 1 safety for 2021 and No. 26 overall prospect with its isolated rating. Arnold ranks as the nation’s No. 6 safety and No. 147 recruit on the 247Sports Composite scale.

Of this, we are very certain that the 247Sports is much more in tune with Arnold’s abilities. Check out his 2020 senior highlight reel below. His season for John Paul II Catholic is over now and he’s in the midst of basketball season.

Check out his most recent conversation with DawgNation below.

