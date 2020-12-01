Terrion Arnold: Priority Georgia target sets final 5, finalizes commitment date

Terrion Arnold told DawgNation back in late October that he was going all the way. It could have referred to the play he was going to make if he got his hands on an interception.

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry shares a few thoughts regarding the top 5 drop for All-American priority DB target Terrion Arnold .

The John Paul II Catholic (Tallahassee, Fla.) senior told DawgNation he had hoped to make it to Athens for the Mississippi State game last month but was not able to make it after all. He had hoped to make the trip to Tuscaloosa this past weekend for “The Iron Bowl” but was also unable to attend that game.

Arnold is a special DB talent. Perhaps as talented and all-around skilled as any that Georgia has recruited and sought to sign during the Kirby Smart era.

When Amarius Mims chose the Bulldogs back in early October, his name rose to the No. 1 spot on DawgNation’s weekly “Before the Hedges” top targets listing of the most wanted prospects for the Bulldogs in the 2021 cycle.

It hasn’t gone anywhere. It is not going to go anywhere until Feb. 3. That’s how impressive Arnold projects to playing any of the five core positions in the UGA secondary.

There are other higher-rated targets, such as 5-stars Korey Foreman and Maason Smith, that the Bulldogs are heavily pursuing. But there’s a blend of a vital need for Georgia with Arnold in terms of the amount of talent necessary to replenish its secondary after this season.

Newton High’s Nyland Green is a higher-rated DB, but he’s looking to just play cornerback at the next level. Arnold could quickly be an impact player at any of the positions in the secondary in the SEC.