Terrion Arnold: Priority All-American 2021 DB target lays out his recruiting outlook

This entry will thoroughly detail a very recent conversation with priority remaining 2021 target Terrion Arnold of John Paul II Catholic School out of Tallahassee in Florida. Terrion Arnold knows what he wants. At least for this week.

“I just got out of basketball practice today about 30 minutes ago,” Arnold said this week. “I just got some food. Now I’m on my way to DB workouts for the day. It doesn’t stop. I’m in love with the process of what it takes.” He knows Georgia signed his friend Xavian Sorey Jr. during the early period. Those two have made it known they want to play together, if at all possible. “Then in particular just seeing my boy Sorey on there that day,” Arnold said. “I was just on the phone with him a couple of minutes before and then turned on the TV and saw him on “SportsCenter” and like those guys talking about him and stuff. I was like ‘Wow man. I’m really proud of him’ and that’s going to be me in two months.” Sorey didn’t tell Arnold where he was heading. “He had said one time he would tell me but I didn’t want to know,” Arnold said. “I’m not that type of person. If it would have gotten leaked, I didn’t want him to wonder or say if it was me. I’d rather be surprised.” The reason Sorey chose UGA wasn’t foreign to Arnold.

“He didn’t even tell me why,” Arnold said. “I didn’t even ask.” He didn’t need to ask. Arnold knew why. “His relationship with Kirby Smart,” Arnold said. “Kirby is a real real great recruiter and like down-to-earth. He takes care of his guys for the long term and during the time in college. Just a great dude.” How much does the Xavian Sorey Jr. decision matter here? Arnold will sign with one of his five finalists on the first day of the traditional period on Feb. 3. “Right now as far as where I am at I would say that all five schools I could see myself playing at and benefitting from,” Arnold said. “When you get to that kind of level, there really is no wrong decision.” How much does the fact that Sorey is now a ‘Dawg matter?

“It is pretty big for me now I’m not even going to lie to you,” Arnold said. “That’s somebody I am close with. That’s somebody I would room together with and compete with every day. Grew up around. We grew up coming from basically the same area. That’s pretty good connections right there.” He said he might even let “The Barber” cut his hair, too. “Oh yeah,” he said. “I’ve seen him cut enough people’s hair to trust him. I’d let him give me an edge, though. Not a haircut.” Those two talk to one another about every other day. He had planned to make two trips since his “Truckbed” visit with other key UGA targets at the start of the season, but a slight wrist injury or his basketball schedule prevented those visits, including a visit set for last weekend. RELATED: Xavian Sorey breaks down how much the Bulldogs need Terrion Arnold in 2021 Terrion Arnold: He lays out the five finalists for his decision

