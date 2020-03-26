Tony Grimes: Nation’s No. 1 CB was set to see UGA amid a flurry of spring visits

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry checks in with 5-star CB Tony Grimes at this time. His plans for the month of March and April have been halted due to the COVID-19 scare affecting our country. Tony Grimes had plans for a big March. The nation’s No. 1 cornerback prospect (per the 247Sports Composite) had the following visits lined up prior to our daily lives changing radically across America. Check this out: Georgia

Georgia Tech

North Carolina

Ohio State

Texas A&M

Clemson

USC

Virginia

South Carolina (end of April)

Tennessee (end of April)

Virginia Tech

Grimes was set to start thoroughly evaluating his decision with a sensible brick-by-brick approach. He was in no hurry with any of it. There was no deadline looming. It was just the thing to do. His announced commitment date of Dec. 1, 2020, is still months and months down the road. He still needed to be out to see what he needed to see. Grimes needed to see how some of his top options went about the business of their spring football practices. Those were the visits which had been planned for this month. Grimes was going to be in a 7-on-7 Tournament in Atlanta on the weekend of March 15. There was a trip planned to see Georgia and Georgia Tech on that same weekend with a few of his 7-on-7 teammates.

That Sunday trip had already been set up with the Georgia coaching staff. That was right at the outset of what would be a big period of uncertainty. Grimes learned some startling news earlier this month regarding his Hampton Roads school district in Virginia. If he left the school district for travel outside the region, he’d have to self-quarantine for 14 days before he could return to school. That policy would have shut down those March visits prior to that point earlier this month when all of those NCAA member institutions halted the business of recruiting visits with the closed campus scenario for the foreseeable future.