Tony Grimes: Big potential development looms with the nation’s No. 1 CB for 2021

Georgia already had the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for the 2020 cycle. Yet there’s a chance it could go to another level with the addition of 5-star CB Tony Grimes. Let’s simply couch the thinking here by saying there’s a chance it could happen at this time. It could happen for Georgia or North Carolina or Ohio State or Texas A&M, too. Those were the four programs the nation’s No. 1 CB prospect for 2021 (247Sports Composite) released as his top 4 schools on Sunday night.

Grimes, who was already set to enroll early in January of 2021, is currently probing the possibility of summer graduation and enrolling at the school of his choice in August. That would make him a tremendous late addition to the 2020 recruiting class for one of those four programs. The reason? His father Deon Glover told DawgNation on Wednesday evening it would be because there’s a chance that his Princess Anne program (Virginia Beach, Va.) might not have a football season this fall due to the novel coronavirus.