Tony Grimes: Big potential development looms with the nation’s No. 1 CB for 2021
Georgia already had the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for the 2020 cycle. Yet there’s a chance it could go to another level with the addition of 5-star CB Tony Grimes.
Let’s simply couch the thinking here by saying there’s a chance it could happen at this time. It could happen for Georgia or North Carolina or Ohio State or Texas A&M, too.
Those were the four programs the nation’s No. 1 CB prospect for 2021 (247Sports Composite) released as his top 4 schools on Sunday night.
Grimes, who was already set to enroll early in January of 2021, is currently probing the possibility of summer graduation and enrolling at the school of his choice in August.
That would make him a tremendous late addition to the 2020 recruiting class for one of those four programs.
The reason? His father Deon Glover told DawgNation on Wednesday evening it would be because there’s a chance that his Princess Anne program (Virginia Beach, Va.) might not have a football season this fall due to the novel coronavirus.
Glover feels that his son would be able to reclassify as a class of 2020 recruit if that unfortunate situation presented itself.
“He could have graduated last year,” Glover told DawgNation on Wednesday evening. “We pushed one class into this year so he could play his senior season. He only needs one class. He can take that online and be done in a month.”
That’s actually the same path that incoming Georgia Bulldog J.T. Daniels did as a reclassified prospect who joined the USC football program in the summer of 2018. That came after just three varsity seasons of high school football for Daniels.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Grimes ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB for 2021 and the No. 7 overall prospect for 2021 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
RELATED: 5-star Tony Grimes is a special player both on and off the field
If that presents itself to be the case, then the chance to play early doesn’t look the same at Georgia as it does for the 2021 season. Grimes is a special talent, but there are three cornerbacks returning to the team this fall for what look to be their resume seasons to enhance their status as a future top 60 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Junior Tyson Campbell, Senior D.J. Daniel and redshirt junior Eric Stokes, Jr. all have that potential and the vast playing experience for the Bulldogs during the 2019 season as part of the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense. Georgia also signed the nation’s No. 1 cornerback for the 2020 cycle in former 5-star Kelee Ringo, too.
