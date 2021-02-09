Tre’Quon Fegans: Georgia is already ‘home’ for Top 100 overall prospect at cornerback

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry offers the first DawgNation deep dive into the recruitment of 4-star Alabama cornerback prospect Tre’Quon Fegans. Tre’Quon Fegans checks every box for a name to know in the 2022 recruiting cycle for DawgNation.

Tough competition in Alabama Class 6A football. Height. Weight. Playmaking ability. Size. Length. Speed. Fegans is a rising junior out of Oxford High in Alabama. He may be in the heart of Tide and Tigers territory, but he is already feeling a certain type of way about the Bulldogs. “I love Georgia,” Fegans said. What is he looking for? “Whatever my heart decides,” he said. “Whatever feels like where home is.” That sounds a lot like a town tucked inside Clarke County in Northeast Georgia at this time. What comes to mind when he thinks of Georgia?

“Home,” Fegans said. “That’s what comes to my mind now. It is just a place that brings about a feeling. I can’t even explain it. Just thinking about Georgia it just feels like home. It is just a place that just gets me thinking. I like their defense. I love their defense and coach Kirby [Smart] over there. I’ve got a real good relationship with all the coaches there.” Here’s the kicker. He’s never been to Georgia. Not yet. Georgia is recruiting him “real hard.” Florida, Miami and South Carolina are also in the mix here. He’s already established his top 10 schools earlier this year. Nebraska is also coming on, too. Look for him to make his decision before the first game of his senior season. No later than that. “I might do a top 5 or I might just go ahead and choose,” Fegans said. If he drops to a top 5, the Bulldogs will be in that mix. Fegans said the Bulldogs would be in a top 3 cutdown, too. Easy.

“He called me the first day he was in the office,” Fegans said. “He said I was the first person [in the 2022 class] that he called. He said that’s who they recommended me to call first. It was me.” How does he compare to former defensive backs coach Charlton Warren? “Oh, they are different,” Fegans said. “Coach Warren and I had a good relationship, too. But I’ve just really started to get to know coach Addae. He told me a little bit about himself. I really don’t know a whole bunch about him just yet.” He wears No. 5 for Oxford. He’s the fifth-born son in the Fegans family, but it was really a coincidence he has that digit. “I really am,” Fegans said. “But I didn’t even think about that. My favorite number is seven and I’ve got like eight brothers. I’ve never thought about it being the fifth kid like that. You just brought that up. I’ve never even thought about it all like that.”

UGA News