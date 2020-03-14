TreVeyon Henderson: Nation’s No. 2 RB considers UGA one of his ‘top schools’

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry will profile 5-star RB prospect TreVeyon Henderson out of Virginia. He rates as the nation’s No. 2 overall RB prospect for 2021 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. There are many places the TreVeyon (sounds like: Tre-Vey-on) Henderson story could go. Kind of like the way he sorts through the holes he darts through on the field. Let’s start with an unorthodox entry. It is the sort of thing the 5-star recruit feels like separates himself from other high-level recruits.

“I do my research,” he said. “That’s why I think this recruiting stuff and all this pressure is not too hard. You see, maybe most recruits, they don’t do their research. They just commit to a school because of the hype and the name of it.” Henderson had a lot of interesting things to say across a wide-ranging interview. This conversation thread right here topped the list: “I ask all the coaches the tough questions,” he said. In his mind, that simplifies the recruiting process. He also offered up an example of one of those TreVeyon questions. “Can you send me a stat sheet of all your running backs?”

That’s what he will say. He hits that topic hard since he is a running back. He knows about the shelf life of carries for a back at the college and pro level. He realizes if he gets overworked, then that will take away from his ability to attain generational wealth as a professional. How do the coaches respond in kind? They don’t hit the hole hard with that requested stat sheet. “Most coaches will beat around the bush and stuff like that,” he said.

Henderson impresses. He says he is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He’s probably a little taller than that, but he sees no need to embellish that. It is the sort of thing to expect from him, though. He scored 53 touchdowns and stacked up 3,000 all-purpose yards as a high school junior. That is exactly what a back who rates as the nation’s No. 2 RB and No. 17 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite should have done on the field. The prospect resume here will only get better, though. Henderson was a two-way player for a 15-0 state championship team. He will even pair those on-field bona fides with an impeccable academic record. He has made all As in high school. He’s well-schooled in the recruiting process because he got to live it. His older brother, Ronnie Walker, was the nation’s No. 19 RB prospect in the 2018 class. Walker chose Indiana over interest in a host of elite schools, but his name is now in the transfer portal.