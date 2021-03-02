Tyler Booker: Priority OL target spells out what he likes and still wants to see from UGA

The best thing to share off the jump about Tyler Booker is why he works so hard. The Booker football goal is simple and to the point.

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about all things Tyler Booker . Booker is an All-American OL from IMG Academy in Florida. The life-long Steelers fan grew up loving to see Hall of Famer safety Troy Polamalu splatter people.

How does a young man from the true American pizza mecca of New Haven in Connecticut break down UGA football like he could be a guest host on “DawgNation Daily” soon?

He’s waiting to see when the Bulldogs stop knocking at the door and just rip the hinges off said door and claim a national title.

“I feel they have found the way in order to do that,” Booker said. “It’s the quarterback. All respect to Jake Fromm here. He is a really good quarterback, but I don’t feel like he was the guy to do it. I feel like JT Daniels could possibly be ‘The Guy’ and Brock [Vandagriff] can definitely do it. But I’ve actually played with Gunner Stockton in an All-Star game. I’ve seen him work during practice. I feel like Gunner is “The Guy” to do it and he can be “The Guy” to do it.

The Stockton decision was huge for Georgia’s chances with Booker. He said that was “most definitely” the case.

“If I do happen to go to Georgia with Gunner, then I really feel like we can get it done,” Booker said.

Booker was with Stockon for an FBU All-American Game in Florida. He hasn’t forgotten that week.