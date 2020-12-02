BREAKING: Nation’s No. 4 DT Tyre West has made his college decision

Jalen Carter. Jordan Davis. Travon Walker. Julian Rochester. Tyre West. That last name might be unfamiliar to Georgia fans at this time, but it won’t be for long. The 4-star Down South Georgia boy from Tifton made his college decision on Wednesday.

He chose to be a Georgia Bulldog. West’s name now belongs in that grouping of names that rank among the most impressive interior defensive line prospects who have committed to play for Kirby Smart at Georgia. This was no fickle choice as he has long been planning to do it on this day. He chose this day to celebrate and honor his mother Savina Bathell with his commitment. “My mom has meant everything to me,” he said earlier this year. “She took care of me and us through thick and then. My Mom is really my rock. My Mom and my Dad.” Recruits just know sometimes. He did here. “It feels like I am ready to just go home and have a place that I can call home,” he said back in late October.

What was he looking for in a school? “Somewhere that I feel like I am at home,” West said at that time. “Somewhere that I feel like I belong. I can go change, change everything in my life, and grow up as a man.” He said that Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky, Ohio State, and Florida make him feel that way. “Georgia is really who hooks me up the most with all of that,” he added. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound junior ranks as the nation’s No. 4 DT and No. 43 overall recruit or the 2022 cycle on the 247Sports Composite rankings. That 2020 junior stat line looked like this: 31 solo tackles, 17 assists, 16 QB hurries, 12.5 sacks, 8 TFL and two forced fumbles.

The B-student is already massively strong. He said earlier this season that his power clean was already right at the 350 or 360-pound mark. His full junior year tape is not yet available, but check out this play where he hot-knifed-through-buttered a very good state championship contending Crisp County offensive line at the beginning of his junior year. Why was Georgia the move for Tyre West? The three-year starter in Georgia’s largest high school classification will fit the classic archetype of a South Georgia recruit: Determined. Humble. Physical. Tough. He’s also very straight to the point. When DawgNation visited with him in late October, he was feeling a certain type of way about the Bulldogs. That was largely due to defensive line coach Tray Scott. West said Scott told him that current Georgia senior DE Malik Herring was a good player parallel for his skill set.

Herring, who rated as a DE, was the nation’s No. 154 overall prospect out of Mary Persons in 2017. “It is like when I talk to coach Scott I am hype,” West said. “Every time I talk to him. He makes me excited like to one day play for Georgia or be on one of his defensive lines or to be coached by him.” What’s the best thing West likes about UGA? “The big thing for me is like the program,” West said. “I just like that program. That program is going to get you set for college and then after college.” He also shared a firm belief back in late October that he would be ready to make his commitment in December. And here we are today. There has always been a high degree of simplicity and honesty to his recruitment. That is not the norm these days. West has never been one to seek attention or to keep rival fan bases frothing at the mouth.

