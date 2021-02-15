Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry shares a conversation held with prized Georgia 2022 DT commit Tyre West out of Tift County. He is a very well-connected prospect in the next cycle in Georgia.

Tyre West will smile at you like his head already holds a vast ocean of secrets. Maybe.

Or that may be just the dream of what could be for the defensive line class at UGA for this cycle. The one thing for certain is that he’s a Bulldog. The nation’s No. 5 DT and the No. 47 overall recruit for the 2022 cycle (247Sports Composite) is not budging on that one.

“Most definitely a Bulldog,” West said. “No matter what. Most definitely excited to see what is going to happen with the rest of this 2022 class, too.”

West is intrigued by what the future holds for this class with some key decisions in the months to come. He’s already been teased by the present.

That was the Gunner Stockton decision to commit to UGA.

“It was a jump up-and-down moment,” West said. “I’m so pumped about this class that is coming up. It is unbelievable. It can be unbelievable. It will be unbelievable.”

He’s thinking of the defensive line there.

“The defense, man,” he said. “You’ve got Bear. You’ve got me. Soon Mykel. Hopefully. Soon. Others.”

Let’s just call them potential fist-pumps for the potential of the 2022 recruiting class at Georgia. A very recent conversation with Mr. West in the building covered the following:

The Alexander connection is also interesting.

“We talked every day,” West said. “We had been talking every day. Man, that man is hilarious. I promise you. Man, we are always laughing. Me. Him. Mykel. We are always laughing with one another. Every day basically.”

When one wonders if Georgia will be able to hold onto the strapping Texan in the class, he sounds confident.

“He is a Bulldog,” West said. “I knew from a certain amount of time of just talking to him. It was like I knew about him. He knew about me. It was all we had to tell people. If you are a good defensive player and I am a good defensive player, then let’s play together. Let’s be something the other guys can’t stop together.”

Alexander agreed.

Mykel Williams, the top-rated lineman in the state of Georgia, is set to make his decision on March 15. What has he been telling him?

“It would be a good experience,” he said. “It would be a great experience to be a ‘Dawg. Facts.”

He’s basically been putting the names on the depth chart already.

“We’ve got Big Bear already,” West said. “We’ve got me. Then if we add him? That’s a scary sight already. Then soon it could be even better with Chris coming. I want to see Chris coming, too.”

Chris would be the most recent Chuck Smith Late Night Pass Rush Get off Champion. Christen Miller, the All-American Bowl pick from Cedar Grove is set to make his decision known on April 4.

🎬 @chucksmithnfl Late Night Get Off Challenge 🔥

(Est. 2003)

Part ✌️

Emcee and HypeMan: @CoachDez

👑: @Trenchking2 of Cedar Grove HS pic.twitter.com/YuBkjxQkPZ — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) February 15, 2021

West is taking ownership of trying to land the recruitments of Miller and West for this class.

“If we don’t get them,” he said of Miller and Williams. “That will be on me. That will be on my part. That’s been my job most definitely. I’m going to get putting it in their heads 24 and 7 about coming to both be ‘Dawgs. Yes, sir.”

West has a list of other names.

“I’ve really got to go to my phone to give you a list of all these boys that I want to be ‘Dawgs,” he said.

