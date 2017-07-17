UGA 5-star WR commit Dominick Blaylock won’t be defined by famous last name

Georgia’s newest commitment Dominick Blaylock is a lot more than the biological son of former NBA all-star guard Mookie Blaylock. Or the younger brother of twins Zack and Daron Blaylock, two former high school standouts at Walton High School in Marietta, Ga., before going on to play for Kentucky. He’s a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 wide receiver in the Class of 2019. He’s also a serious baseball talent, as he plays shortstop and centerfield and is a switch-hitter. The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster has talked with Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin about potentially playing both sports for the Bulldogs. Per his stepfather John Woods, Blaylock has been told he has a chance to be a high draft pick in the MLB Draft.

WATCH: Dominick Blaylock highlights Above all that, Woods’ describes Blaylock as a humble kid and a great teammate. “They’re getting a very hard working kid and a great athlete,” Woods said of Blaylock in a phone interview. “But more than that they’re getting a great kid.” Woods also added that Blaylock isn’t a fan of the spotlight and attention that comes with recruiting. He wanted to share some of the recognition that accompanies a commitment with his friend JD Bertrand, as Blaylock hoped to announce his commitment to Georgia on Saturday with Bertrand, a 4-star 2019 linebacker. But Blaylock’s team was playing in a seven-on-seven tournament in Hoover, Ala. So he waited the extra day to commit to the Bulldogs. And from the sound of it, Blaylock doesn’t seem like the type of kid to waver in his commitment. “Right now he wants to focus on Walton High School and his teammates for the next two seasons. He doesn’t want all the distractions that recruiting brings with it.” Woods said.

And Woods also made another interesting comparison to a 5-star player in Cobb County. Someone who Georgia fans would also love to stay home and become a Bulldog. “It’s interesting that Dominick and Justin Fields are 5-stars in football but they’re also great baseball players as well,” Woods said. So whether he’s exciting fans it’s in the confines of Sanford Stadium or on the baseball diamond, Blaylock has the skillset and mindset to become a special player. And if he keeps it up, people may someday refer to Zack and Daron as Dominick’s brother, or Mookie as Dominick’s father.

