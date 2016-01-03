UGA commit predicts good news from this 5-star: “We’ll see him soon”

But LeCounte III also shared a pretty bold prediction for the Class of 2016 with DawgNation, too. He seems to have a pretty good feeling where the nation’s No. 1 athlete for 2016 will end up.

Richard LeCounte III, the 5-star UGA commit from Liberty County, is rated as the nation’s No. 1 athlete for 2017. He’s set himself some lofty goals as a recruiter trying to bring the state’s top talent to UGA with him in his signing class.

That would be 5-star Mecole Hardman, Jr. out of Elbert County.

“I think we’ll see him soon,” LeCounte III said. “That 2016 class we got going on at UGA is going to be amazing together. When February 3rd rolls around I am going to be watching every TV I can. UGA will have names popping up on Signing Day everywhere. I’m ready for that class right there.”

Hardman will make his decision on National Signing Day next month. He released his Top 6 of UGA, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Michigan and Tennessee on New Year’s Eve. Most recruiting analysts point to UGA as his eventual destination, but Hardman has maintained a very “open” stance with his recruitment for quite some time.

Expect Georgia and Alabama to be in it until the very end with Hardman. At the very least.

