Walter Nolen: Nation’s No. 1 DT breaks down what really got UGA on his mind

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This offers the first DawgNation read on 5-star DT Walter Nolen in the 2022 cycle. CUMMING — Imagine LL Cool J starring in your community theatre’s production of the superhero hit “Deadpool 2” this spring. Yeah, that’s quite the visual.

The scene-stealing Juggernaut character would be played by the man who gave the world “Mama Said Knock You Out” over a generation ago. That is the best visual image to use here to convey 5-star Walter Nolen on the football field. For once, the recruiting services are all in alignment. Walter Nolen on 247Sports: Nation’s No. 1 DT

Walter Nolen on Rivals.com: Nation’s No. 1 DT

Walter Nolen on the 247Sports Composite standard: Nation’s No. 1 DT. Nobody had to get ripped in half to debate the matter here. Seeing as how Georgia has commitments from a pair of DT prospects in Big Bear Alexander and Tyree West…. that’s saying something. Those two are also among the nation’s top 5 interior defensive line prospects. The nation’s No. 1 wrecking ball. That would also be an apt descriptor for Nolen here.

“Georgia, LSU and uh let’s see who else,” he said. “Tennessee, Florida and really everybody you can think of. “They are all trying to get me. At some point, they can get annoying but I understand I’m blessed to be in this opportunity. I’m just having fun.” He has not yet been by to check out UGA yet. “I’m trying to get to there, though,” he said. “When they open it [up for college visits] they are going to be for sure one of my officials, though. Yeah, I mess with Georgia.” What does he like about the Bulldogs? “Everything I like,” he said. “The way they carry themselves inside and the outside. On the outside, they may look serious but they are trying to have fun. It always feels like they are trying to have fun on and off the field.” While speaking to a throng of reporters gathered to hear what he had to say at the Under Armour camp on Sunday, he singled out his relationships with two members of the UGA staff.

"Coach Tray Scott and coach [Kirby] Smart," he said. "They are cool dudes. I respect them a lot. I just like how they run their defense. They got some 'Dawgs on that D-line that I am going to be able to play with. That's what I like." He also discussed the other schools on that list for a pack of reporters. LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, among others. Nolen liked a lot of things about a lot of those schools. As he should. Walter Nolen: What else did he have to say about UGA? Nolen was worth a separate interview. Away from the pack. That's where the real stories are. Not the scrums. It might not be taught in reporter school, but it comes with time once all that academia gets put into real-world applications. The questions are better. A conversation happens. It was just masquerading as yet another interview that Nolen will conduct after his camp day.

