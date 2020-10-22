WATCH: 2021 Georgia football recruiting season appears to be kicking into overdrive

That classic Ron Burgundy line from “Anchorman” will also apply here as the events of the last week and the next month to come have produced a pretty clear tell that the major moving pieces for the 2021 recruiting board are set to fall in place for Georgia.

There are still no face-to-face visits allowed either on-campus or off-campus but these events all dropping together almost is sync certainly lends itself to some enhanced excitement on the recruiting trail. Especially after a pandemic-affected period to look forward to in a recruiting cycle that has been no gas and all brakes up to this point.

The Bulldogs still have just 16 public commitments in the 2021 class. That will slot them at No. 8 in the nation on the 247SportsTeamComposite rankings. The Georgia class has never been as big as some of the early classes stacked up by its national recruiting peers.

The top 7 schools in those rankings have the following number of commitments up to this point: No. 1 Alabama (21); No. 2 Ohio State (22); No. 3 Oregon (23); No. 4 Clemson (17); No. 5 LSU (18); No. 6 USC (22) and No. 7 Michigan (21).

Georgia is used to its customary top 3 recruiting ranking under Kirby Smart. For that to happen in 2021, a lot of these decisions noted above are going to have to go in the red and black’s favor. As a reminder, we are now inside 60 days on the NCAA early signing period which begins on Dec. 16.

That’s the earliest that 2021 prospects, especially the mid-year enrollees, can sign with their schools. This year it just so different that a good number of prospects in the 2021 cycle will make their college choices based on virtual visits and Zoom calls with their future teams.

For a more in-depth discussion on the prospects listed above, check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” program feature above and below. The weekly “Top Targets” lists is also featured this week. Check out where a lot of those names rank on the perceived priority list in Athens for the 2021 cycle.

