WATCH: Future Bulldogs Austin Blaske and Nazir Stackhouse go beyond what 300-pounders are supposed to do

Austin Blaske and Nazir Stackhouse are in the 300-pound club. They just certainly don’t act like it.

Blaske and Stackhouse both signed with Georgia in the 2020 recruiting class. Blaske, who also won the class 5A state wresting championship in Georgia, recently posted on his social media account an ability to hoop it up a little bit on the basketball court.

The 3-star offensive lineman from South Effingham took a few steps and thundered home an impressive driveway dunk recently on his Twitter account.