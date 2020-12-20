Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry covers the postgame thoughts late Friday night from Georgia 5-star QB signee Brock Vandagriff and his father, Greg, after a big 50-3 Class A state semifinal win.

NORCROSS – All Brock Vandagriff wants for Christmas is a ring. A state championship ring. Clearly.

Vandagriff and his Prince Avenue Christian teammates moved one step closer to that goal on Friday night with a leave no doubt 50-3 road win at Wesleyan in the Georgia High School Association Class A private state playoffs.

Prince Avenue Christian (12-1) will now face Trinity Christian (12-2) on Dec. 28 for the state championship. What did both Brock and his father, Greg Vandagriff, have to say about the big win?

Greg Vandagriff was very candid about the win resetting the narrative on his coaching history in the semifinals of the state playoffs. He’s now 1-8 as a part of teams trying to win the ultimate prize in Georgia high school football.

What else did the two have to say? Check out the featured video above and below for their thoughts on the following;

Is this the dream come true for both of them?

Brock was a part of four scores in the victory. How was his game overall?

What has Brock thought about seeing a pair of future UGA teammates in Lovasea’ Carroll and Amarius Mims on the sidelines of his games this season?

What did it mean to again beat a Wesleyan team that was one of their program’s three losses in 209?

What does it feel like to be moving on to play for a state title?

What does Brock Vandagriff want for Christmas?

