MACON – Dylan Fairchild says he has been wrestling since he was five years old. He’s done it all his life.

The 2021 Georgia Bulldog All-American OL signee had his last practices on the mat at West Forsyth High School this week. He took his lumps in Class 7A in the 285-pound weight class as a freshman, figured most of it as a sophomore and has been totally dominant as a junior and senior.

Fairchild went 3-0 on Friday to advance to the Class 7A State heavyweight championship final at The Macon Centreplex on Saturday.

He did so in an impressive fashion taking down his opponents in 22 seconds, 79 seconds and 40 seconds. He has yet to be taken into the second period of a single match this season.

Fairchild has one more match sometime in the late morning or early afternoon to defend his Class 7A heavyweight championship. The senior is 21-0 with 21 pins this season. He has amassed a sterling 67-0 record with 67 pins during his junior and senior years.

This was all according to plan.

“I expect him to be there,” Goff said. “He’s been dominant and he’s got so many years of experience on the guys he is wrestling. He is also bigger, stronger and faster and he is a better athlete. He’s got all the tangibles. Everything.”

Fairchild will enter the match against junior Thomas Dossett of Lambert High today. Dossett had a pin in 2:15 in his first match and then advanced to the finals on 6-4, 7-0 and 8-6 scoring decisions.

Want to see what he looks like on the mats in Macon? Check out the embedded video highlights below and check back on DawgNation later today to see how his opponent fared in the final. Fairchild is facing a quality veteran opponent that he has been able to beat twice already this season.

