WATCH: Georgia commit Chaz Chambliss shows he has a bright future at LB

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry allows Dawgnation to combine a recent interview and workout featuring Bulldog commitment Chaz Chambliss with a scouting opinion from one of those most well-respected coaches and DB trainers in the Atlanta area. As far as workouts go, it was a telling scene for Georgia commitment Chaz Chambliss. The moment involved the 6-foot-3 and 240-pound senior to be from Carrollton High School. He already had placed himself through a three-hour workout that morning back home in his makeshift garage which serves as his fitness center.

He can bench press 365 pounds. Squat another 525. The power clean is still a robust 335 or so pounds. Global coronavirus or not. His strength levels have contained to surge. Those gains have not stopped Chambliss from driving from Carrollton to Atlanta for the last two months to work..out..with…defensive backs. That was after a leg day, too. The future OLB that everything thinks will be an ILB or a DE was working out with DBs. There are five minutes of video of Chambliss in the featured video slot above and below the space in this blog.

And he was looking pretty sporty doing it. Save for what might have been one dropped ball out of 15. Those hands, his Carrollton High coaches will tell you, might be the weakest strength in his player toolbox. He’s working at improving them, though. Chambliss is always working. Basically.

“I try to build my game around Luke Keuchley and guys like that,” Chambliss said. “Guys who aren’t necessarily the fastest guys or the most athletic but the guys who then take full advantage of what God can’t give them.” There’s also a soundtrack of a recent DawgNation Conversation with Chambliss on that workout clip, too. Kevin Pope, the defensive coordinator of a recent state champion Hapeville Charter Academy program, was leading those drills. There were a couple of college guys mixed in, but it there was Chambliss working on a grassy park field with high school players. The 4-star Bulldog commit had an average of two or three inches and at least 40 pounds on everyone there. He was working with DBs, after all. That’s just part of the reason why Pope bubbled with enthusiasm about what he had seen from Chambliss among his GRIND Atlanta training group for the last several weeks. “Defensive end?” Pope blurted out at almost the tone of a yell.