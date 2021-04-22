Georgia football recruiting: Ranking updates spark a new top-rated commit in 2022 class

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry allows the reader/viewer to check out his week’s “Before The Hedges” live recruiting show and also get an insider’s view of the latest rankings updates. We saw this coming, but it is really not even the sort of thing to brush even one shoulder off about.

The ranking progressions for the 2022 class has been the opposite of a bear market for 2022 Georgia commitment Big Bear Alexander. Here’s a quick snapshot of his 247Sports Composite rankings over the last five months. Consider this: Nov. 22, 2020: Nation’s No. 147 overall recruit

Jan. 1, 2021: Nation’s No. 140 overall recruit

Feb. 26, 2021: Nation’s No. 86 overall recruit

April 13, 2021: Nation’s No. 28 overall recruit

April 21, 2021: Nation’s No. 26 overall recruit When Rivals.com gave him a good evaluation, his rankings went up. The same thing happened when ESPN and 247Sports did, too. Alexander is now the highest-rated commitment in the 2022 cycle for Georgia. He just earned his fifth star from the 247Sports Composite rankings, too. His rankings rise was perhaps the biggest Georgia-centric news of the recent industry-wide update by 247Sports which in turn then updated the algorithm for the 247Sports Composite rankings. That wasn’t the only interesting twist. DawgNation discussed all of that this week on the weekly “Before the Hedges” program which airs live at 8 p.m. every Wednesday night and then becomes a part of the DawgNation podcast family.

