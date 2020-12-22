Xavian Sorey: 5-star signee breaks down what Terrion Arnold means to 2021 class

GRACEVILLE, Fla. — Xavian Sorey Jr. didn’t tell anybody he was going to Georgia before he signed last Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period .

This entry details what 5-star Georgia signee Xavian Sorey Jr. thinks about the Bulldogs adding All-American DB Terrion Arnold to the 2021 class.

He didn’t tell his IMG Academy teammate Lovasea’ Carroll. Not even as much as Carroll was always representing the best of the program to him over the last six months. His inner circle finally knew for real sometime in the week leading up to his college choice on ESPN.

He also didn’t tell elite Florida All-American DB target, Terrion Arnold. Arnold and Sorey have long been linked as a package deal for the 2021 class. Those rarely happen when it comes to recruiting, but the 2021 recruiting cycle has certainly been different.

If that package deal is to be now, then Arnold will also have to sign with UGA on Feb. 3. He wanted to wait until the traditional signing period to make his college decision.

Sorey was asked after his decision about what all of that might now mean for Arnold.

“Oh yeah yeah I am definitely going to recruit ‘T’ to join me at Georgia,” Sorey Jr. said. “He’s got to come. He’s got to come to Georgia. Just because we are both from North Florida. But I don’t know, he’s wild with everything and what he wants to do. I don’t know what he is going to do, but I am really going to try to get him.”

Arnold now plans a series of visits over the next six weeks. He plans to check out all five of his finalists in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. When he makes that trip to check out Georgia once again, he will likely get an earful of everything from Sorey.