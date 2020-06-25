Xavier Worthy: Can the speedy WR be the next link in the California-UGA pipeline?

And yet someone each one of the statements to follow will be true when it comes to the All-American Bowl commitment.

It is an interesting time that we are living in. Xavier Worthy is a blistering fast wide receiver from California.

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about all things Xavier Worthy . Worthy is another potential speedster fit for Georgia and that new Todd Monken offense.

Worthy also recently postponed a college commitment he was set to make on June 27.

Thank Todd Monken for that. Thank Kendall Milton for that.

Soak it all in. It feels like the 2018 DawgNation reader would see this and go: We’re still talking about the Georgia Bulldogs, right?

“When I run with the ball I am thinking about just one thing,” he said. “That’s getting to the end zone.”

He’s picked up a nickname of “The Flash” because of his cleats he wore back in the day. He was also always the fastest kid around. He dropped his final six with some clear imagery from the DC Comics superhero and corresponding television show.

“My Mom and I just thought we should think more things through,” he said.

But those offer dates also convey the fact he had an offer from half of his final six for less than a month. Throw Auburn in there and that’s less than two months of phone and Zoom recruiting for 66 percent of his final group.

For starters, it shows he is a fast-rising recruit. He’s seen him name zoom up the prospect rankings. With good reason. His junior film right here will attest to that.

Now consider the following:

Take a good look at his final six schools. It shows something. Worthy dropped that list on June 1. That was when he planned to commit on June 27.

His story, in a lot of ways, will mirror what is going on nationally with recruits and their plans to move their recruiting processes along. Even amid the global pandemic.

If he had to compare his decision to a football game, he said he’s not quite in the second quarter of that ballgame.

“I will probably wait,” he said. “Like probably until August or September.”

The tentative plan now is to wait for on-campus recruiting to return.

“[The coronavirus] has made it all more frustrating because I haven’t been able to get out there to those schools of course,” he said. “Especially in person because they have closed each campus.”

Worthy said he has not been on any visits to those schools in his final 6. Not even unofficial visits.

That led to deciding to back off that June 27 date. The only de-commitment he plans to make is from that plan he had to make that verbal commitment on June 27.

“I’m just pushed back now,” he said. “I’m starting to take my time with it now.”

Oregon offered him first and has been recruiting him for the longest, he said. Worthy did also say that he would like to visit Alabama and LSU first as soon as the college programs are once again able to host recruiting visits.

The Kendall Milton and Xavier Worthy connection

Kendall Milton, the former 5-star RB, signed with Georgia in the 2020 class. WR Jermaine Burton is a Georgia native who grew up here but played the last two seasons of his high school career in California.

Georgia also welcomed former 5-star QB J.T. Daniels to the program this summer. If 5-star 2021 DE target Korey Foreman or Worthy chooses to follow him, then that will be even more links in that California-to-UGA pipeline that Smart and his staff are starting to assemble.

California Bulldogs? My, these times are certainly changing. Albert Hollis would be proud.

With Milton and Worthy, those two go back. They are both from Fresno and played on some of the same youth teams.

“We played on the same travel teams,” Worthy said of that specific backstory. “So we knew each other growing up.”

Worthy was the fast kid on the team.

“Kendall was always big,” Worthy said. “Always.”

The Miltons have shared some feedback on UGA.

“That they care a lot about family,” Worthy said.

It was more than that.

“He went all the way over there so Georgia must have really meant something to him,” Worthy said. “It must mean that he found a really good connection. They are really family. That’s really far from Fresno so it must mean they are really doing something right over there.”

A lot of fans will quickly tag that 10.55 in the 100 time to Worthy’s name. That is the testament of his speed rating. But the reality is he’s a lot faster than that.

Worthy said he clocked that 10.55 in the spring of 2019. He didn’t get a chance to have a spring 2020 track season because of all the concerns in place for the novel coronavirus.

The 6-foot-1 senior said he’s up to about 160 pounds. What could he have timed this spring?

“I think I could’ve run a 10.2,” he said quite casually. “10.2 easy.”

How does Xavier Worthy feel about Georgia?

He loves to run the dig route.

“A lot of these teams are scared of my speed so they are bailing out and worrying about the deep ball,” he said.

Worthy said he has never been “hawked down” on a football field. Ever. These schools are all recruiting Worthy to play wideout, but he also wants to return kicks on Saturdays.

He will also be the first member of his family to play college football.

“That would be a big role for me you know,” he said. “I really just want to make my family proud and everything.”

His mother feels that she has raised him right and taught him good character and she’s fine with him moving far away. She’s ready to see him do his own thing.

He thanks his mother and two of his long-time coaches for shaping him into a young man worthy of an All-American nomination.

“It is two coaches who have been my coaches for forever,” he said. “They guided me. Without them, I wouldn’t be the player I am.”

Chris Maxey was one of those coaches.

“He was like my mentor,” Worthy said. “I was always at his house. I was always at his house playing. He’s still my coach to this day.”

Worthy would like to enroll early and will talk to his counselors about doing so. He’s not certain about that yet.

Why did the Bulldogs make his top 6?

“It was the offensive coordinator,” he said. “I heard a lot about him. I heard he was really good.”

Monken broke down his offense and what Worthy could do. He likened him to current NFL veteran DeSean Jackson. Jackson is a California native who played at Cal. He eclipsed Jerry Rice in 2018 for the most touchdowns of 60-plus yards in NFL history.

That was shrewd for Monken. Jackson is Worthy’s guy. That’s his favorite receiver.

“He was showing me some NFL plays and how they would work for me,” Worthy said. “He was showing me those and was saying I would fit in perfectly with it.”

Monken used clips of both Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin and Jackson when he was with Monken, too.

“Mainly DeSean Jackson,” said Worthy, who will drink a grape Pedialyte before games to off-set cramping. “Because everyone says that I remind them of him.”

What is he looking for in a college fit? He broke it down as the following:

A place where he would enjoy being there and living there when he’s not playing football

Where he will fit in the offense

Playing time and reps and how many times he could touch the ball

A place that will help springboard him to the NFL

His biggest question that remains about Georgia? He said that it is just to get on campus and check it all out for himself.

He’s not one of those recruits who feel he can get a lot done with phone calls, DMs, text messages and Zoom chats.

“I believe that but if this corona stuff doesn’t stop then we won’t get that,” he said. “It all depends on that.”

DAWGNATION RECRUITING

(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)