Report: Georgia WR Demetris Robertson arrested on alleged parking boot-related incidents

ATHENS — Georgia senior WR Demetris Robertson was arrested on Tuesday in Henry County on felony and misdemeanor charges related to an alleged incident involving a parking boot on his car, per the Athens Banner-Herald.

DawgNation.com reported the two warrants were issued for the arrest of Robertson last Thursday by UGA Police, on the charges of theft by taking, and interference with government property.

Robertson, a former 5-star prospect from Savannah Christian who began his career at Cal and transferred back to UGA before the 2018 season, was booked into the Henry County jail and released on $1,050 bonds.

Per the police report, Robertson’s gray 2017 Dodge Charger was placed in a parking boot by parking services on Feb. 5 within the East Campus Paring Deck. According to a manager at the parking deck, the car and the parking boot went missing from the space between Feb. 5 and Feb. 8.

The warrants were issued by judges in Henry County (ShaLanda Williams, felony) and Clarke County (Patricia Barton, misdemeanor) last Thursday, and Robertson was contacted by UGA Police by telephone and made aware of the warrants that day.

UGA has not responded to requests for comment at the time of this publication.

