Lane Kiffin is expected to leave Ole Miss and take the LSU head coaching job, per ESPN reports.

Kiffin is expected to hold a team meeting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, per reporter Marty Smith, who was in Oxford, Miss., this weekend.

“It certainly appears that we’ll have a resolution, regarding where Lane Kiffin will coach in 2026 on Sunday morning,” Smith said.

Kiffin’s anticipated move would be the first domino to fall among major college football head coach openings, with Florida, Auburn and Penn State among the programs still looking to fill vacancies.

The 50-year-old Kiffin is expected to make $12 million annually over seven seasons at LSU, with the potential for bonuses, per ESPN’s sources.

The Rebels’ program doesn’t want Kiffin to continue coaching because of the potential for a conflict of interest, as the transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, and under current rules players can transfer with immediate eligibility.

LSU and Ole Miss are border-state rivals who play annually in what’s known as the Magnolia Bowl.

Kiffin’s coaching carousel exit could affect the Rebels in the College Football Playoff rankings if he does not continue to coach the team, as is the expectation among Ole Miss officials, per ESPN’s report.

College Football Playoff protocol states that “unavailability of key players and coaches that may have affected a team’s performance during the season or likely will affect its postseason performance” is among the rankings principles.

Ole Miss was No. 7 last week and one of three one-loss projected at-large teams jockeying for position at the CFP selection committee mulls this week’s rankings, which are due out at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Texas A&M dropped to 11-1 with its 27-17 loss to Texas on Saturday and will fall from the No. 3. spot, but how far down will it go among teams not playing in championship games?

Oregon (11-1) was No. 6 last week and scored a 26-14 win at Washington, and many believe the Ducks will be ranked higher than the Aggies.

The Rebels (11-1) scored a 38-19 win at Mississippi State in what looks to be Kiffin’s final game as the Ole Miss head coach.

Kiffin led the Rebels to a 55-19 record over his six seasons in Oxford, including a 32-17 mark.