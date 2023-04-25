Former Georgia linebacker Rian Davis announces transfer to UCF

Davis spent the first four years of his career at Georgia. Injuries derailed the start of his career but he ended up starting two games for Georgia during the 2022 season while notching 15 tackles.

One week after first entering the transfer portal, former Georgia linebacker Rian Davis has found a new home. The former Bulldog announced he would be playing for UCF and former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.

Georgia saw fellow inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall transfer to Alabama earlier this offseason. While Georgia did lose two veteran linebackers, it will see starters Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson return in 2023. The Bulldogs also signed CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and Troy Bowles in the 2023 signing class.

EJ Lightsey and Xavian Sorey Jr. had promising springs as well.

As it stands, Georgia is at 87 unofficial scholarships for the 2023 team. Georgia will need to get that number down to 85.

The Bulldogs did bring in three players from the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas and Smoke Bouie all went through spring drills for the Bulldogs.

