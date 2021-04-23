Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about NFL draft prospect Richard LeCounte

A number of Georgia Bulldogs will hear their name called on draft night, as the 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 29. In the run-up to the draft, DawgNation will profile each potential draftee as a part of our Dawgs in the Draft series. Today’s entry will focus on Richard LeCounte. Richard LeCounte was Kirby Smart’s first commitment Just days after Kirby Smart became the head coach at Georgia, Richard LeCounte had seen enough and knew he wanted to become a Bulldog and play for the former Georgia safety. When LeCounte, a 5-star safety in the 2017 recruiting class, committed to Georgia on Dec. 13 2015, he became the first high school recruit to sign up for what Smart was building at Georgia. He was the first piece of the 2017 recruiting class that proved to be instrumental in elevating the Georgia program.

LeCounte went on to become a multi-year starter for Georgia at safety, emerging as one of the top defenders in the conference. He earned Preseason All-SEC honors prior to his senior season. In the first five games of the 2020 season, LeCounte picked up 26 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups. Related: Richard LeCounte is a unique placesetter for the Kirby Smart era Richard LeCounte’s senior season was shortened due to injury Following Georgia’s 14-3 win over Kentucky, LeCounte was involved in a dirt bike accident that essentially ended his season. He would be named SEC Player of the Week for his performance against Kentucky, but that proved to be the last time Georgia fans saw LeCounte at 100 percent.

LeCounte sustained a number of injuries, including those to the foot and shoulder. Without its leader in the secondary, Georgia’s defense slipped a bit. In the first game without the senior safety, the Florida Gators scored 44 points and threw for 474 yards in a 44-28 win over Georgia. “I don’t want to call it play-making ability because he always made plays,” Smart said about what Georgia missed the most about LeCounte “That’s the one thing about Richard [LeCounte], you cannot find a game that he did not have some crazy breakout in the middle or run down a reverse or just make an acrobatic interception. “Just that moxie and play-making abilities is probably one of the biggest things and confidence.”