Richard LeCounte’s mother has encouraging news

Richard LeCounte has been laying low since the end of UGA’s football season, but his mother provided an update this week.

Erika Blocker LeCounte led the devotion and prayer from the floor of the Georgia House of Representatives, per Fox 5’s Cody Chaffins.

“I am pleased to tell you that he is healthy,” she told the chamber.

“For everyone who is thinking ‘How is he doing?’ He is doing fine. Richard is well. I’m not just telling you that. But he is well. He is healthy, he is fit, and he is training for his very first job interview. Which is, by the way, coming really soon. So remember him in your prayers.”

The All-SEC safety’s interview will be with NFL teams before the upcoming draft. LeCounte has laid low since pulling out of last month’s Senior Bowl. He was having a stellar senior season and trending towards a possible late first-round pick before being involved in a Halloween Night motorcycle accident that caused him to miss the remainder of UGA’s season.

His health status will be a top topic when LeCounte chats with NFL teams, and it sounds like from his mother that conversation will go well.