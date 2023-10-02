ATHENS --- College Football Hall of Fame coach Mark Richt made a special appearance at Georgia on Monday, sharing plans for an upcoming charity event.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart introduced Richt, who he succeeded as the UGA head coach in 2016.

Richt congratulated Smart on his two national titles and the win at Auburn last Saturday.

“They’re putting me in the hall of fame in December,” Richt told Smart. “You’re already in, the just haven’t announced it yet.”

Richt, a two-time SEC Coach of the Year who coached the Bulldogs’ program from 2001-2015, will host “The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2023″ on Oct. 18 in Athens to benefit UGA research for Parkinson’s and Crohn’s disease.

Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and he shared his 9-year-old granddaughter, Jaden, has Crohn’s disease.

Current Georgia players along with UGA stars like David Pollack, David Greene and Jon Stinchcomb are expected to compete in the the event.

The event is scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be streamed live on DawgNation.com and DawgNation YouTube and Facebook channels.

" " said the 63-year-old Richt, who finished his coaching career leading his alma mater, Miami, from 2016-2018 winning ACC Coach of the Year in 2017.

Prior to coming to Georgia, Richt was at Florida State as an assistant from 1994-2000 and was a quarterback there from 1990-93.

Richt , who finished his coaching career from 2016-18 at his alma mater, said the goal is to raise $750,000 for the Isaacson Center for Neurologic Research at UGA.

Richt said $500,000 has already been raised through private pledges, and Smart said they will get the fund up to $1 million, “whatever it takes.”

Richt, 63, currently works for the ACC Network and will be on location for the Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.) game next Saturday.

Smart has said many times before how much he appreciates the opportunity Richt provided for him earlier in his career.

“Coach Richt gave me an opportunity to coach running backs (at UGA), which I’d never done,” Smart said, recalling the 2005 season he spent on the Bulldogs staff before leaving to coach with Nick Saban and the Miami Dolphins in 2006.

“It showed a lot of confidence in me as a coach and I learned a lot from him. I learned a lot about being the right kind of person and how to run an organization the right way and it’s meant a lot to my career and I was really only with him for one year, but always followed him from afar because he was an alma mater and I respected the job he did.”

Smart has said he certainly appreciates the condition of the Georgia program when he took over, which has been enhanced by more than $240 million invested into football facilities.

“He certainly made this a really good job from the way he built everything and the things he did the time he was here,” Smart said. “It’s always been very fertile in terms of people and players in the state but he’s meant so much to so many. I think when you talk to the players, I know all the guys that played for him, I’ve seen so many alumni and players that have just, they come back to events and they just rave about their relationship.”