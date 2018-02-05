Who is Rick Sandidge Jr.? 5 things to know about the Georgia target

Rick Sandidge Jr. is a 4-star defensive lineman from Concord, N.C. According to the 247Sports composite, the 6-foot-5, 288-pound defensive tackle is the No. 6-rated player in the state of North Carolina, the No. 14 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 141 overall prospect in the country.

Rick Sandidge long has been considered to be headed to South Carolina, with the home-state program of North Carolina also commanding a lot of his interest. But he has been impressed by the amount of attention that he has received from UGA, who has made him a major recruiting priority after the new year and has sent coaches to his house six at a time. Sandidge’s mother recently said, “Georgia is making it hard on him,” thought to mean it has made it more difficult for him to select his longtime favorite, the Gamecocks.

2. Signing day plan

Sandidge has planned a signing ceremony for Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. at Concord High School. He is expected to have the caps of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina on the table in front of him.

3. High school accolades

Sandidge recorded 26 sacks and more than 150 tackles during the last two seasons at Concord. He was first-team All-State and a North Carolina-South Carolina Shrine Bowl selection. He participated in Nike’s The Opening.

4. Bet you didn’t know

Sandidge’s mother, Keshia, is quite the social media star. She used Facebook Live to broadcast almost all of her son’s visits to college campuses and in-home visits with coaches from Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. She often used that forum to break down the visits afterward.

5. How the Bulldogs might use Rick Sandidge

Georgia needs immediate contributions from its freshman class on the defensive line. The Bulldogs lost two starters off the line from last season in tackle Trent Thompson and nose guard John Atkins. Meanwhile, they played at least nine defensive linemen every game by utilizing a heavy and specialized rotation. Georgia currently has only one other defensive lineman in the 2018 signing class in Devonte Wyatt, who is already enrolled. Only seven lettermen return otherwise.