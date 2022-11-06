Georgia injury update: Kirby Smart addresses Robert Beal injury, reveals other players fell ill

Beal, a sixth-year senior, exited the field on his own power and walked to the injury tent where he spent an extended amount of time before emerging and jogging to the locker room.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart didn’t have a detailed update on the injury that sidelined outside linebacker Robert Beal in Saturday’s game, saying only that he last heard he was going for X-rays in the second half.

Georgia beat Tennessee 27-13 in a battle of No. 1-ranked teams at Sanford Stadium, the pads popping loudly throughout the action as the Bulldogs faced a must-win scenario in their quest to win the SEC Championship and return to the College Football Playoffs.

Beal, who CBS reported suffered a neck injury, made his first start in place of Nolan Smith, who suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida last Saturday.

Sophomore Chaz Chambliss was the next man up at the outside linebacker position when Beal went out.

Smart indicated that offensive linemen Xavier Truss and Amarius Mims weren’t able to practice throughout the week, and receiver Ladd McConkey was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Devin Willock started in place of Truss at left guard, while McConkey played and led Georgia with 5 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Smart said there were Georgia defensive linemen suffering flu-like symptoms on Saturday morning, leading to Jalen Carter playing additional snaps at defensive tackle.