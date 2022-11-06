Georgia injury update: Kirby Smart addresses Robert Beal injury, reveals other players fell ill

Dawgnation Logo
(2) Tennessee
13
Final
27
(1) Georgia
  • Texas State
    30
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
  • BYU
    7
    Halftime
    Boise State
    7
    Texas
    24
    2nd QTR
    00:22
    (13) Kansas State
    10
    (6) Alabama
    3
    2nd QTR
    1:35
    (15) LSU
    7
    UNLV
    0
    Halftime
    San Diego State
    7
  • Houston
    21
    2nd QTR
    6:29
    SMU
    42
    Arizona
    7
    2nd QTR
    14:09
    (12) Utah
    14
    James Madison
    3
    2nd QTR
    9:19
    Louisville
    7
    South Carolina
    17
    2nd QTR
    12:01
    Vanderbilt
    7
  • (4) Michigan
    14
    2nd QTR
    11:50
    Rutgers
    10
    Florida State
    14
    2nd QTR
    15:00
    Miami (FL)
    3
    Auburn
    0
    2nd QTR
    11:53
    Mississippi State
    17
    (5) Clemson
    0
    2nd QTR
    6:25
    Notre Dame
    7
  • (20) Wake Forest
    0
    1st QTR
    2:30
    (21) North Carolina State
    3
    California
    Sun, 11/6 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (9) USC
    Colorado State
    Sun, 11/6 on MW Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    (10) UCLA
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
  • Hawai'i
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 2 @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
  • Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
    Kent State
    Thurs, 11/10 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Bowling Green
    Northern Illinois
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Western Michigan
    Georgia Southern
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Louisiana
  • Tulsa
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    Memphis
    Duke
    38
    Final
    Boston College
    31
    UMass
    10
    Final
    UConn
    27
    (24) Oregon State
    21
    Final
    Washington
    24
  • Air Force
    13
    Final
    Army
    7
    Western Kentucky
    59
    Final
    Charlotte
    7
    (2) Ohio State
    21
    Final
    Northwestern
    7
    Florida
    41
    Final
    Texas A&M
    24
  • (17) North Carolina
    31
    Final
    Virginia
    28
    (19) Tulane
    27
    Final
    Tulsa
    13
    Maryland
    10
    Final
    Wisconsin
    23
    Minnesota
    20
    Final
    Nebraska
    13
  • Iowa
    24
    Final
    Purdue
    3
    Texas Tech
    24
    Final
    (7) TCU
    34
    Kentucky
    21
    Final
    Missouri
    17
    Georgia Tech
    28
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
  • Marshall
    12
    Final
    Old Dominion
    0
    South Florida
    28
    Final
    Temple
    54
    Middle Tennessee
    24
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    40
    Baylor
    38
    Final
    Oklahoma
    35
  • Georgia State
    42
    Final
    Southern Miss
    14
    (8) Oregon
    49
    Final
    Colorado
    10
    (16) Penn State
    45
    Final
    Indiana
    14
    (22) Syracuse
    9
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    19
  • UTSA
    44
    Final
    UAB
    38
    New Mexico
    10
    Final
    Utah State
    27
    (18) Oklahoma State
    16
    Final
    Kansas
    37
    (25) UCF
    35
    Final
    Memphis
    28
  • Washington State
    52
    Final
    Stanford
    14
    West Virginia
    14
    Final
    Iowa State
    31
    Michigan State
    23
    Final
    (14) Illinois
    15
    South Alabama
    38
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    31
  • (23) Liberty
    21
    Final
    Arkansas
    19
    Navy
    10
    Final
    Cincinnati
    20
    Florida International
    14
    Final
    North Texas
    52
    Troy
    23
    Final
    Louisiana
    17
  • Texas State
    30
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
  • BYU
    7
    Halftime
    Boise State
    7
    Texas
    24
    2nd QTR
    00:22
    (13) Kansas State
    10
    (6) Alabama
    3
    2nd QTR
    1:35
    (15) LSU
    7
    UNLV
    0
    Halftime
    San Diego State
    7

Georgia injury update: Kirby Smart addresses Robert Beal injury, reveals other players fell ill

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) celebrates with linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) this season. Beal left the Tennessee game with what CBS said was a neck injury. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Kirby Smart didn’t have a detailed update on the injury that sidelined outside linebacker Robert Beal in Saturday’s game, saying only that he last heard he was going for X-rays in the second half.

Beal, a sixth-year senior, exited the field on his own power and walked to the injury tent where he spent an extended amount of time before emerging and jogging to the locker room.

Georgia beat Tennessee 27-13 in a battle of No. 1-ranked teams at Sanford Stadium, the pads popping loudly throughout the action as the Bulldogs faced a must-win scenario in their quest to win the SEC Championship and return to the College Football Playoffs.

Beal, who CBS reported suffered a neck injury, made his first start in place of Nolan Smith, who suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida last Saturday.

Sophomore Chaz Chambliss was the next man up at the outside linebacker position when Beal went out.

Smart indicated that offensive linemen Xavier Truss and Amarius Mims weren’t able to practice throughout the week, and receiver Ladd McConkey was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Devin Willock started in place of Truss at left guard, while McConkey played and led Georgia with 5 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Smart said there were Georgia defensive linemen suffering flu-like symptoms on Saturday morning, leading to Jalen Carter playing additional snaps at defensive tackle.

Smart did not disclose which defensive linemen fell ill.

UGA News

NextGeorgia football-Tennessee instant observations as Bulldogs make …
Leave a Comment