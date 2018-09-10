Around the Dawg House will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens.

Rodrigo Blankenship named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship had another stellar game on Saturday, as he connected on both of his field goal attempts and all 7 of his kickoffs went for touchbacks.

And after the great game, Blankenship was honored by the SEC as the junior was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. In his Georgia career, Blankenship has converted on 84 percent of his field goals, which is tops among active SEC kickers and is fifth nationally.