Rodrigo Blankenship named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship had another stellar game on Saturday, as he connected on both of his field goal attempts and all 7 of his kickoffs went for touchbacks.
And after the great game, Blankenship was honored by the SEC as the junior was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. In his Georgia career, Blankenship has converted on 84 percent of his field goals, which is tops among active SEC kickers and is fifth nationally.
Following the big win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, three ESPN reporters put Georgia back into their College Football Playoff, as Andrea Adelson, Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg all have Georgia as the No. 3 team, with the Bulldogs taking on Clemson. Only Edward Aschoff has Georgia left out, as his playoff four is Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
ESPN’s Mark Schlabach also has Georgia as his No. 3 team in his power rankings following the Bulldogs beat down of South Carolina.
“Georgia is showing promising signs of once again having a dominant running game and physical defense, which it used to reach the CFP National Championship a year ago,” Schlabach wrote of the Bulldogs. “There is still plenty to correct on both sides of the ball, but it’s hard not to be impressed by a 31-point whitewashing at South Carolina, where the Bulldogs have traditionally struggled.”