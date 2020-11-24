Former Bulldog Rodrigo Blankenship’s game-winning field goal highlights Week 11 NFL action
Rodrigo Blankenship did not get off to the best start this week against the Green Bay Packers, as he doinked a 50-yard attempt.
But Blankenship, as all good kickers do, refocused and moved on to the next kick. And the next kick. And the kick after that. And then the final kick, which gave the Colts a 34-31 victory over the Packers in overtime.
Blessed to play this game! #RespectTheSpecs #WalkOnMentality https://t.co/ersUMmWSr4
— Rodrigo Blankenship (@RodTheKicker3) November 23, 2020
Blankenship made four field goals on the day as well as both of his extra points. He is now second in the NFL in points scored with 90. He has also made 23 field goals in his rookie season.
Fellow former Bulldog Justin Houston also had a sack in the game for the Colts.
Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb had another 100-yard game for the Cleveland Browns as he ran for 114 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. He didn’t find the endzone this time, but he had another viral run, which included a nasty stiff-arm to some poor Philadelphia defender.
Nick Chubb tossed that man 😳
(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/4fo4r0oFKs
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2020
The Browns have won both games since Chubb returned to the lineup and are now 7-3 on the season.
Former Georgia wide receiver AJ Green caught four passes for 41 yards for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and scored his first touchdown since the 2018 season.
Unfortunately for Green, the Bengals suffer quarterback Joe Burrow suffer a season-ending knee injury. That will undoubtedly impact Green’s production for the rest of the season.
Two former Georgia standouts made their NFL debuts this weekend, as former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles, while JR Reed played for the Los Angeles Rams. Both played on special teams for their respective clubs. Former Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was active for the first time this year, but he did not see the field for the Ravens.
🙏🏾
— JR Reed (@Jr_Reed1) November 24, 2020
It was a tough day in Detroit, as Matthew Stafford and the Lions were shut out for the first time since 2009, Stafford’s rookie season. The Lions were without wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola, as well as rookie standout D’Andre Swift.
Swift, a fellow former Bulldog, missed the game with a concussion and his status for Detroit’s Thanksgiving game against the Houston Texans is in doubt.
Thomas Davis is the only other Georgia player that will play on Thursday, as he is a member of the Washington Football Team.
As for this week’s Top Dawg, our weekly honor that goes to the former Bulldog with the best week in the NFL, we are respecting the specs and giving it to Blankenship. It was a huge week for the rookie kicker.
Top Dawgs in the NFL
Week 11: Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts K
Week 10: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB
Week 9: Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears ILB
Week 8: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR
Week 7: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB
Week 6: Tae Crowder, New York Giants LB
Week 5: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants OT
Week 4: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR
Week 3: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB
Week 2: Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts K
Week 1: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB
