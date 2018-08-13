Roquan Smith finally gets his money from the Chicago Bears
Roquan Smith finally gets his money
Several months after getting drafted and well into training camp, the Chicago Bears have agreed to a deal with Roquan Smith, who the team took with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schfeter, Smith will make $18 million guaranteed on his deal. That’s slightly more than what Christian McCaffrey got a year ago, as the former Stanford running back agreed to a 4-year, $17.2 million deal.
Based on his college production, Smith is certainly worth the investment. A season ago, Smith won the Butkus award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. He also was a major reason why Georgia won the SEC and appeared in both the College Football Playoff and national title game.
Smith was the last first round pick to sign his deal, as the two sides had reportedly squabbled over the offset language regarding his guaranteed money. But with him now set to be on the field, he will likely make Bears fans very happy, much like he did for Georgia fans. Chicago opens its 2018 season on Sept. 9, when it takes on the Green Bay Packers.
Vegas sees Georgia as an intriguing title favorite
Georgia already figured to be one of the top title contending teams, given all that the Bulldogs have returning and what should be an easier schedule than they faced in 2017. And the Las Vegas Superbook seem sto agree that the Bulldogs will indeed be a national title contender in the upcoming season.
As the season gets closer and closer to its start, some publications have begun to put out projections for the 2018 season. Sporting News did so on Monday afternoon, as it picked conference winners and made bowl projections.
The good news is that Georgia was picked to win the SEC East once again. The bad news is that the site has them losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship game and then playing TCU in the Sugar Bowl.
“It’s too early to call, but we’ll default to Saban and Co., who get the benefit of the doubt because of their track record,” Zac Al-Khateeb wrote about why Alabama will win the SEC. “The Tide return nearly every meaningful playmaker on offense, the defensive front seven will be dominant again and the secondary will have Saban’s watchful eye to balance out the loss of talent.”
The site picked Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma to make the College Football Playoff, with Alabama beating Clemson in the title game.
ESPN gives Georgia fans some love
It seems that ESPN has taken notice about just how passionate Georgia fans are, as the ESPN College Football video put out a short video that should get any Georgia fan excited for the upcoming season.
From shots of UGA X, to the Spike Squad, the video has just about everything that a Georgia fan would want to see in a hype video. And while it isn’t as long as one of the many great hype videos put out by UGA football, it will still get fans excited for the upcoming season.