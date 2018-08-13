Roquan Smith finally gets his money from the Chicago Bears

Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. Roquan Smith finally gets his money Several months after getting drafted and well into training camp, the Chicago Bears have agreed to a deal with Roquan Smith, who the team took with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schfeter, Smith will make $18 million guaranteed on his deal. That’s slightly more than what Christian McCaffrey got a year ago, as the former Stanford running back agreed to a 4-year, $17.2 million deal.

Based on his college production, Smith is certainly worth the investment. A season ago, Smith won the Butkus award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. He also was a major reason why Georgia won the SEC and appeared in both the College Football Playoff and national title game. Smith was the last first round pick to sign his deal, as the two sides had reportedly squabbled over the offset language regarding his guaranteed money. But with him now set to be on the field, he will likely make Bears fans very happy, much like he did for Georgia fans. Chicago opens its 2018 season on Sept. 9, when it takes on the Green Bay Packers. Vegas sees Georgia as an intriguing title favorite Georgia already figured to be one of the top title contending teams, given all that the Bulldogs have returning and what should be an easier schedule than they faced in 2017. And the Las Vegas Superbook seem sto agree that the Bulldogs will indeed be a national title contender in the upcoming season.