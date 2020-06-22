Running back recruiting demonstrates why there is a gap between Georgia football and Florida

Georgia commit Lovasea Carroll was honest this weekend. He admitted he was considering flipping his commitment to Florida. But Carroll put an end to any of the rumors, which he acknowledged on Sunday, and reaffirmed his commitment to Georgia.

Since we’re just comparing Mullen and Smart, we’ll look at just the running backs signed since 2018 class, which would exclude the signings of the likes of D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield for Smart. Over that time, Georgia has signed five running backs along with the having the commitment from Carroll. Florida in that same period has signed just two running backs and does not have a commitment at the position in the 2021 class. Even with having more bodies at the position, Georgia has also done a better job of signing top prospects at the position than Florida. Georgia has signed four running backs that were among the top-200 players in the country, and Carroll would be a fifth as he’s the No. 115 overall prospect in the country. Florida has zero in that same time. The Bulldogs landed Zamir White in the 2018 cycle, when he was the No. 1 ranked running back in the country and the No. 9 overall player. That same year saw Georgia pull James Cook out of Florida. He was the No. 41 overall prospect in the country in that cycle. Damien Prince is the highest-rated running back Florida has signed since Mullen took over. He, who comes from the same high school and hometown that Smart did in Bainbridge, Ga., was rated as the No. 208 overall prospect in the 2018 signing class. If he had picked Georgia, he would’ve been the sixth highest-rated running back signee.

*247Sports Composite rankings **Carroll is a commitment and has not signed This is where Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee deserves quite a bit of credit. He’s been with Smart since the jump in Athens and is regarded as one of the best assistants on Georgia’s staff. Florida has employed Greg Knox as the running backs coach since Mullen has gotten to Florida. The 2020 cycle saw Georgia sign two running backs in Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. Florida did not sign a single one, even after getting seriously involved with Zachary Evans. Evans was at one point signed a letter of intent to Georgia but ended up backing out of that before publicly announcing it. Evans, a 5-star running back and the No. 16 overall player in the 2020 cycle, ended up enrolling at TCU. The lack of signing a running back in this past class should’ve made it more enticing for Carroll from a playing time perspective. And yet he still ended up spurning the Gators for the Bulldogs. The Gators have gone about other ways in bringing in talented running backs, as the school brought in transfer Lorenzo Lingard from Miami. He was a 5-star running back in the 2018 cycle and originally signed with the Hurricanes. He did suffer an ACL injury in his time at Miami, but he is expected to be healthy and eligible for the 2020 season for Florida.