Ryan Day still upset about Marvin Harrison Jr hit, targeting non-call in loss to Georgia
Ryan Day knew it was going to be a sensitive subject, as he turned to ask if he could in fact answer a question regarding the controversial hit Marvin Harrison Jr. took in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl.
With Ohio State leading 35-24 in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl, quarterback C.J. Stroud heaved a ball down towards Harrison, who was open in the end zone. But instead of bringing in the pass, Harrison was leveled by Georgia defender Javon Bullard. A flag for targeting was thrown and Harrison received medical attention after the hit.
He ultimately got one, though it still was not to his satisfaction.
“The explanation that was told to me was that it wasn’t forcible enough,” Day said on his conversation with the Pac-12, whose officials were calling the game. “I then asked to speak with the head of officials, Steve Shaw. He explained to me that the hit didn’t go right to Marvin’s head. It wasn’t a shot right on his head but to his shoulder.
“I completely disagree with that. But that was the decision that was made and those are the two explanations I was given.”
Harrison told reporters after the game that he thought the hit was fine and that he had not lost consciousness, while Bullard also walked reporters through the play. Bullard was named defensive MVP of the game, as he also had a sack for Georgia in the win.
“It was really just C.J. scrambled. He made a play with his feet and threw the ball up in the air,” Bullard said. “I seen Marvin’s hands going for the ball and just tried to make a play when I could.”
Related: Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football
Given how important Harrison was to Ohio State’s offense this past season, one can understand why Day still feels the way he does. He told reporters after the game that loss of Harrison definitely had an impact on the way the fourth quarter transpired.
Georgia and Ohio State are not scheduled to meet next season, though there is once again the real possibility these two see each other in the College Football Playoff. Harrison and Bullard both return for their respective teams, though Georgia and Ohio State will have to find new quarterbacks.
