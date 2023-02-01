Ryan Day still upset about Marvin Harrison Jr hit, targeting non-call in loss to Georgia

With Ohio State leading 35-24 in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl, quarterback C.J. Stroud heaved a ball down towards Harrison, who was open in the end zone. But instead of bringing in the pass, Harrison was leveled by Georgia defender Javon Bullard. A flag for targeting was thrown and Harrison received medical attention after the hit.

Ryan Day knew it was going to be a sensitive subject, as he turned to ask if he could in fact answer a question regarding the controversial hit Marvin Harrison Jr. took in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl.

He ultimately got one, though it still was not to his satisfaction.

“The explanation that was told to me was that it wasn’t forcible enough,” Day said on his conversation with the Pac-12, whose officials were calling the game. “I then asked to speak with the head of officials, Steve Shaw. He explained to me that the hit didn’t go right to Marvin’s head. It wasn’t a shot right on his head but to his shoulder.

“I completely disagree with that. But that was the decision that was made and those are the two explanations I was given.”

Harrison told reporters after the game that he thought the hit was fine and that he had not lost consciousness, while Bullard also walked reporters through the play. Bullard was named defensive MVP of the game, as he also had a sack for Georgia in the win.

“It was really just C.J. scrambled. He made a play with his feet and threw the ball up in the air,” Bullard said. “I seen Marvin’s hands going for the ball and just tried to make a play when I could.”

