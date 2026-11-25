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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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1 minute ago
SEC outlines how Georgia’s opponent in final SEC championship game will be …
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs have already locked up one spot in the SEC’s final conference championship game.
Connor Riley
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50 minutes ago
Georgia players weigh in on Georgia Tech rivalry ‘hate week’
ATHENS — Georgia has a big challenge on its hands avoiding a letdown game against Georgia Tech, and to that end Kirby Smart is doing what he can.
Mike Griffith
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3 hours ago
Unraveling the CFP Top 25, why SEC likely to have 4 schools in 12-team …
The SEC is flexing, the Big Ten is slipping and Georgia (10-1) and Utah (11-0) remain a level above the rest in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots of the CFP rankings.
Mike Griffith
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4 hours ago
NCAA eligibility change adds interest as to who participates in Georgia’s …
ATHENS — When the schedule was first announced last December, wide receiver London Humphreys had thought that the game against Georgia Tech would be his final regular-season …
Connor Riley
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14 hours ago
College Football Playoff rankings see major changes, yet Georgia still No. …
There were a number of changes to the latest College Football Playoff rankings this week.
Connor Riley
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