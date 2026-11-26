Rivalry week has arrived in the SEC, adding just the right amount of spice to red-hot races for SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff positioning.

Georgia has wrapped up its place in the SEC title game (4 p.m., Dec. 5), but Texas, Tennessee and Alabama all have business left to take care of against teams that have nothing more to play for than pride.

So, exactly what’s in a rivalry?

“We broke it down in there, to the reason why you come to Auburn, to the reason why I came to Auburn,” Auburn coach Alex Golesh to be a part of what’s coming here this week," Golesh said minutes after Auburn improved to 7-4 with a 59-17 win over Samford on Saturday. “(It’s) to be a part of what’s coming here this week.”

It’s the Iron Bowl, in Tuscaloosa, and the Tigers have a chance to quite possibly knock the Crimson Tide out of the CFP field.

Then there’s Tennessee playing at its in-state rival Vanderbilt, a program that handed the Vols a 45-24 thumping in Knoxville last season.

“We don’t have any orange in the house,” Commodores coach Clark Lea revealed at this press conference. “We have very clear boundaries around that in the Lea household, but what inspires me is the idea that I’ve got a group of players who’ve given a lot to this program and I want to send them out the right way.”

It’s Senior Day at Vanderbilt, and so for many of the players on the 4-7 Commodores, it will be the final game of the season, and perhaps even their respective careers.

“(So) if it wants to be about spoiling Tennessee, great,” Lea said. “If that’s what’s going to get you in the building and get you a little further along in your process, have at it.”

Texas A&M will certainly have at it against Texas in College Station as it looks to end a horrific 4-7 (1-7 SEC) campaign that started with a preseason Top 10 ranking.

“We’re fortunate to have a rivalry game as our last game that has the opportunity to give us momentum in the offseason …..”” Elko said.

“We have to find a way. It’s been three games in a row where we’ve been in the fourth quarter with a chance to win, and it’s been three fourth quarters in a row where we haven’t made the plays a winning team makes.”

Kentucky plays host to Louisville looking to end a three-game losing streak this season and a two-game losing streak in the series, Oklahoma travels to play at Missouri in what’s become one of the more testy border-state rivalries in the SEC, and South Carolina travels to play Clemson for Palmetto State bragging rights.

Here’s a look at the games involving SEC teams this week:

FRIDAY

Mississippi State at Ole Miss -18.5, noon, ABC

Pick: Ole Miss 34, Mississippi State 17

Florida -5.5 at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: Florida 27, Florida State 20

Texas -10.5 at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: Texas 30, Texas A&M 10

SATURDAY

Louisville -1.5 at Kentucky, Noon, ESPN2

Pick: Kentucky 31, Louisville 28

LSU -13.5 at Arkansas, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Pick: LSU 30, Arkansas 20

South Carolina -4.5 at Clemson, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Pick: South Carolina 23, Clemson 17

Georgia Tech at Georgia -35.5, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: Georgia 42, Georgia 10

Oklahoma at Missouri -1.5, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Pick: Missouri 30, Oklahoma 27

Tennessee -12.5 at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Tennessee 27, Vanderbilt 17

Auburn at Alabama -16.5, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: Alabama 30, Auburn 10