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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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Indiana coach Curt Cignetti cries SEC bias in CFP rankings
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is claiming SEC bias in the CFP rankings, despite head-to-head results and metrics that suggest otherwise.
Mike Griffith
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SEC numbers back initial CFP rankings, but ‘radical’ changes ahead next …
ATHENS — The first set of College Football Playoff rankings out, and predictably, there was controversial fallout.
Mike Griffith
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At the expense of Joenel Aguero, Georgia used the transfer portal to …
ATHENS — Georgia will see a familiar face this weekend when it faces the Ole Miss Rebels.
Connor Riley
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Three new Bulldogs appear on injury report, while four players get …
The SEC has released the first availability report for Georgia’s upcoming game against No. 10 Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
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Georgia football recruiting podcast: Kirby Smart doubles down on what …
Kirby Smart has gotten a lot of attention in the wake of Georgia’s victory over Florida about how he chooses to build his roster.
Hunter DeLauder
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