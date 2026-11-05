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1 hour ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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19 minutes ago
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti cries SEC bias in CFP rankings
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is claiming SEC bias in the CFP rankings, despite head-to-head results and metrics that suggest otherwise.
Mike Griffith
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1 hour ago
SEC numbers back initial CFP rankings, but ‘radical’ changes ahead next …
ATHENS — The first set of College Football Playoff rankings out, and predictably, there was controversial fallout.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
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3 hours ago
At the expense of Joenel Aguero, Georgia used the transfer portal to …
ATHENS — Georgia will see a familiar face this weekend when it faces the Ole Miss Rebels.
Connor Riley
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Article
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13 hours ago
Three new Bulldogs appear on injury report, while four players get …
The SEC has released the first availability report for Georgia’s upcoming game against No. 10 Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
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Article
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12 hours ago
Georgia football recruiting podcast: Kirby Smart doubles down on what …
Kirby Smart has gotten a lot of attention in the wake of Georgia’s victory over Florida about how he chooses to build his roster.
Hunter DeLauder
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