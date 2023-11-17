KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia is back on top of the CFP Rankings, and the SEC is once again in the middle of the college football actin.

Six of the top 18 teams in the CFP Rankings released on Tuesday night were from the SEC.

If there were a 12-team playoff — as there will be next season — it’s likely four league teams would make the field.

Missouri was the biggest mover and shaker in the most reason CFP rankings after a 36-7 win over Tennessee, moving up to No. 9 in the rankings.

The Bulldogs owe those Tigers an assist for their rise to No. 1, as Georgia’s 30-21 win over Missouri apparently gained value.

CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan indicated as much when asked why UGA passed up Ohio State in the rankings.

“You look at the Missouri win, Missouri’s win in turn over Tennessee and the Mississippi win,” Corrigan said, painting UGA’s resume, “and looking at the totality of the schedule as we go through this, and 5-0 against teams that are .500 and better, the win over Florida, the win over Kentucky…. "

Some also wondered why Ole Miss dropped four spots, and Corrigan’s answer made it clear the CFP Committee was watching the Georgia game closely.

“Really high-powered offense in what they do, a lot of respect in the room for Mississippi and how they play,” he said. " But again, last week with Georgia and that 38-3 (UGA) run after tying the game 14-all, we felt as a committee comfortable with them at 13.”

There are plenty at Alabama unhappy with the Tide stalling out at No. 8 in the rankings in consecutive weeks, apparently pinned behind fellow one-loss Texas on account of the Longhorns win in Tuscaloosa earlier this season.

Corrigan was asked about the Alabama-Texas rankings for a third consecutive week on the CFP teleconference.

“Two really good teams; Alabama has continued to improve, and Jalen Milroe has gotten better each week,” Corrigan said. “As we look at it, the importance of the head-to-head is there, just as conference championships are.

“But as I think I said on the show, the debate in the room continues to be strong as we’re going through this and making sure that we’re looking at everything as we gather more information.

“The teams are different. Texas has Quinn Ewers back after being gone for a couple weeks. We’ll continue to look at it, but head-to-head certainly is important.”

Head to head is important in the weekly SEC Power Rankings ,too.

Here’s this week’s rankings:

Tier One

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Missouri

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

Tier Two

6. Tennessee

7. Texas A&M

8. Auburn

9. Kentucky

Tier Three

10. Arkansas

11. Florida

12. South Carolina

13. Mississippi State

14. Vanderbilt

Mike Griffith’s NFF-FWW Super 16 ballot

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Washington

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Oklahoma

11. Penn State

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. Tulane

15. Oregon State

16. Louisville