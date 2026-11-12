ATHENS — College football’s “pay to play” era is here to stay with Name, Image and Likeness legislation firmly entrenched in collegiate athletics.

But now there’s a new twist, as a recent Yahoo Sports report indicates that SEC schools that exceed the so-called spending “cap” will be penalized, essentially making for a “pay to pay” more than others.

Per reporter Ross Dellenger, the SEC could penalize teams $10 million-plus for spending that exceeds the cap limit.

“The league would penalize schools in a tiered find system reaching $10 (million-plus) in fines for those spending $70.5 (million) on rosters,” Per Dellenger’s report.

Per the report, the fines would start low (less than 1%) for those spending below $50.5 million on football rosters and increase to 3% for teams spending $60.5 million to $70.5 million, and then increase fines to 10% for teams spending more than $70.5 million.

Per one Power 4 athletic director who spoke with Dellenger, “the headline here is that the new cap would basically be $70 million.”

The SEC’s proposal could remove the current requirement for schools to go through the College Sports Commission (CSC) “NIL Go” clearinghouse to get approval for NIL agreements that involved associated entities donating money toward rostered players rather than directly into athletic departments.

Examples of associated entities are corporate sponsors with school ties, multi-media rights partners and related apparel brands, such as Nik.

Georgia recently signed what it believes to be the largest multi-media rights deal with Learfield, extending its current partnership an additional 15 years, through 2042.

UGA’s current multimedia revenue for the fiscal year is $18.3 million, an increase from the previous baseline projection of $15.7 million in 2026-27, which was part of a 10-year, $152.5 million deal.

“The agreement aligns with Georgia Athletics’ aggressive revenue growth strategy and expands the ability to collaborate on new sponsorship, media and fan engagement opportunities,” UGA said in its announcement on Oct. 29.

“Through the partnership, Georgia continues to strengthen its position as a leader in student-athlete influencer marketing campaigns, sponsorships, and brand partnerships.”

Yahoo reports there are discussions for a retroactive implementation date of Oct. 1 for the new fining structure to be put into place in the SEC.

Third-party NIL deals featuring redirected school revenue that were submitted on or after that date would be considered “institutional pay” and be applied to the cap.

The only NIL payments are excluded are those from independent, non-affiliated, third party advertisers and athletes’ promoting their own businesses and brands.

The Big Ten instituted a $49 million league-wide spending cap on Oct. 28 which was designed in coordinator with the Protect College Sports Act, a bill that is still waiting on a vote in the House of Representatives.

The Big Ten policy acknowledges the revenue-sharing cap that was set by the House vs. NCAA settlement ($21.6 million in 2026), and then allows for a $27.5 million cap on the third-party NIL deals.