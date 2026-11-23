ATHENS — There’s chatter over who should be the SEC Coach of the Year, and once again, it’s a philosophical discussion.

When does building the best team not represent doing the best job?

Apparently when it’s expected.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is the popular choice for those who want to reward a coach who has done more with less.

The Vols have overcome key injuries to secure a place in the top 10 and College Football Playoff field.

But shouldn’t a program’s budget have something to do with expectations, too?

Per The Athletic, Tennessee has spent between $41 million and $43 million on its roster — roughly fifth-most in the SEC.

Georgia is estimated, by the same report in The Athletic, to have spent between $31 and $34 million with Kirby Smart at the helm.

A case for Smart winning the SEC Coach of the Year award would seem strong when one considers the Bulldogs have four-straight wins over Top 25 ranked teams.

Those wins have come in dominant fashion:

• 27-8 over a then-No. 17 Florida team

• 42-7 over a then-No. 10 Ole Miss team

• 48-21 over a then-No. 22 Missouri team

• 34-6 over a then No. 21 South Carolina team

Smart noted the Bulldogs have also beaten three Top 25 teams on the road under the lights, when one adds UGA’s 20-17 win at then-No. 6 Alabama into the mix.

The argument from those who don’t feel Smart worthy of the SEC Coach of the Year award is that he is merely meeting the preseason expectation of winning the league.

The past three SEC Coach of the Year winners as voted on by SEC coaches, and by the AP’s panel of sportswriters after the regular seasons have concluded have been:

• 2025 Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea (10-3 record)

• 2024 Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea (7-6 record)

• 2023 Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz (11-2 record)

Smart has not won the SEC Coach of the Year presented by the SEC coaches or AP since the 2021 and 2022 seasons, when Georgia went on to win their most recent national championships.

STOCK SOARING

Georgia failed to score first in a game for the first time this season and didn’t lead at South Carolina until Nate Frazier’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left in the first half en route to a 34-6 win.

Texas has won five in a row, most recently blowing out Arkansas 45-3 in Austin. The Longhorns are the overwhelming favorite to play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game

Alabama took full advantage of the final season teams will be allowed to schedule an FCS or lower-tiered FBA opponent in November, blowing out Chattanooga 47-0.

The Tide finishes the regular season as a heavy home favorite over rival Auburn, and as a longshot to play in the SEC title game, will likely not play again until the College Football Playoff.

STOCK UP

Tennessee is flexing some serious defensive muscle and proving a two-quarterback system has some merit with George MacIntyre passing and Faizon Brandon running.

The Vols beat LSU 27-13 in a game that saw both teams turn the ball over three times. It was a drama-filled atmosphere at Neyland Stadium that saw the school fined $250,000 for fans throwing golf balls and mustard bottles on the field to spite former coach Lane Kiffin.

Oklahoma has won three games in a row since dropping a 42-25 home game at the hands of South Carolina, winning at Florida (23-7), at home against Ole Miss (24-17) and at home against Texas A&M (28-7).

Brent Venables’ future as the Sooners’ head coach is on the rise and can gain even more traction with a road win at Missouri on Saturday to close out the regular season.

STOCK DOWN

Kentucky has dropped three games in a row since debuting at No. 6 in the first CFP rankings this season.

The Wildcats dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week, but they can salvage what Kentucky can consider a great season by knocking off the AP’s 18th-ranked team, rival Louisville, at home on Saturday.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin is 6-5 and on a three-game losing streak, but it does not appear he’s going away.

The Tigers’ last three losses came to Top 10-ranked teams, and from a statistical standpoint, LSU isn’t far off, leading the SEC in first downs (286), passing offense (308.2 yards per game) and total defense (266.5 yards per game).