College football’s season of upsets continued with the top two teams in the Big Ten falling victim to unranked underdogs.

UCLA fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in Ann Arbor, losing to Michigan 18-16 in triple overtime.

The Wolverines (6-5) took advantage of three Bruins’ turnovers to get the upset win and hand the Bruins (10-1) their first loss of the season.

Defending national champion and No. 8-ranked Indiana (9-2) was bitten by the upset bug, too, falling to Washington (7-4) in Seattle, 27-24 in overtime.

The SEC, meanwhile, is growing stronger by the moment in the CFP rankings, as its top teams took care of business:

• No. 1 Georgia 34, No. 21 South Carolina 6

• No. 3 Alabama 47, Chattanooga 0

• No. 5 Texas 45, Arkansas 3

• No. 8 Tennessee 27, LSU 13

The CFP Selection Committee will have a challenge on its hands filling out the top half of the rankings.

No. 11 Wake Forest and No. 12 Texas Tech could jump No. 10 BYU.

The Cougars needed triple overtime to beat a 4-7 Kansas team, 31-29, while the Demon Deacons cruised to a 50-29 win at Georgia Tech and the Red Raiders won at Baylor, 20-10.

Oregon (8-3), the highest-ranked three loss team last week, could be on the cusp of sneaking into the 12-team CFP field after its 45-7 win at Michigan State.

The Ducks remain in contention for the Big Ten Championship Game and close the regular season with a home game against Washington.

Here’s how the CFP Top 25 should look, provided Utah and Boise State win their late games:

1. Georgia (10-1)

Won 34-6 at No. 21 South Carolina

2. Utah 10-0

At TCU, (late)

3. Alabama (9-2)

Beat Chattanooga, 47-0

4. Texas (9-2)

Beat Arkansas, 45-3

5. Notre Dame (10-1)

Beat SMU, 24-3

6. Miami (10-1)

Beat Virginia Tech, 28-20

7. Tennessee (9-2)

Beat LSU, 27-13

8. UCLA (10-1)

Lost at Michigan, 18-16 (3OT)

9. Wake Forest (10-1)

Won at Georgia Tech, 50-29

10. Texas Tech (10-1)

Won at Baylor, 20-10

11. BYU (9-2)

Won at Kansas, 31-29 (3OT)

12. Indiana (9-2)

Lost at Washington, 27-24

13. Oregon (8-3)

Won at Michigan State, 45-7

14. Iowa (9-2)

Won at Illinois, 34-17

15. Boise State 9-1

Vs. San Diego State, late

16. USC (8-3)

Beat Maryland, 35-21

17. Arizona (8-3)

Beat Kansas State, 35-28 (OT)

18. Houston (8-3)

Won at West Virginia, 34-31

19. Ohio State (7-4)

Lost at Nebraska, 31-28

20. Oklahoma (7-4)

Beat Texas A&M, 28-7

21. Louisville (8-3)

Beat Pitt, 42-10

22. Florida (7-4)

Beat Vanderbilt, 34-27

23. Ole Miss (7-4)

Beat Wofford, 59-17

24. Missouri (7-4)

Beat No. 16 Kentucky, 28-14

25. Kentucky (7-4)

Lost at Missouri, 28-14